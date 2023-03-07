Mikel Chertudi Joins AudioEye as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran sales and marketing executive brings 20+ years of SaaS technology leadership and go-to-market experience from Adobe, Omniture, and Ancestry.com.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering website and app accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of Mikel Chertudi as Chief Revenue Officer. Mikel will lead strategic sales and marketing initiatives to accelerate AudioEye's growth and advance the Company's mission to eradicate every barrier to digital access.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.)

"We're thrilled to welcome Mikel to our leadership team," said AudioEye CEO David Moradi. "Mikel joins AudioEye with an impressive track record of leading go-to-market strategies and building high-growth sales and marketing teams. He was a vital contributor in sales and marketing at Adobe, Omniture, and Guild during the time of hyper growth. His extensive experience and leadership will be instrumental to AudioEye's success, as we continue to innovate and grow."

Mikel's experience spans marketing, sales, product strategy, and customer success leadership roles at leading technology companies. During his time at Omniture (Digital Marketing Suite), Mikel oversaw growth and demand creation, while scaling annual recurring revenue (ARR) from $40 million to $400 million in just four years, leading to its acquisition by Adobe. At Adobe, Mikel led the internal digital transformation, scaling growth from $3 billion to over $12 billion ARR. After leaving Adobe, he co-founded an enterprise SaaS marketing and sales analytics technology company, which was later acquired by ObservePoint. Most recently, Mikel helped to scale 50% year-over-year growth at Guild, a marketplace unicorn.

"I'm excited to join AudioEye at a time when the team's continued investments in innovation and product development are creating more opportunities for growth and impact," said Mikel Chertudi. "I look forward to working with the team as AudioEye continues to support businesses with the technology and expertise they need to provide accessible digital experiences to their customers with different abilities, navigate legal requirements, and grow in the digital economy."

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us at AudioEye on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

