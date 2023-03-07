2023/24 Epic Passes On Sale Now, Offering Skiers and Riders the Best Value to Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain and More

Epic Pass launches at $909 ; Epic Local Pass at $676 ; Epic Day Pass customizable with three levels of resort access – ski or ride Vail Mountain from $86 a day

New for next season: Mobile Pass makes your phone your pass to the slopes

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The only thing better than locking in your Epic Pass, is locking in your Epic Pass at the lowest price of the year. So, heads up skiers and riders – 2023/24 Epic Pass options are now available to purchase, and with new benefits and experiences. If you love to ski Vail, Whistler Blackcomb, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe, Seven Springs and more great resorts, there has never been a better time to be an Epic Pass Holder.

For the upcoming 2023/24 winter season, benefits of being an Epic Pass Holder include:

Mobile Pass: Guests will be able to store their pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free, via Bluetooth® Low Energy technology. This eliminates the need to wait in the ticket window line or wait for your pass to arrive in the mail. It will also help reduce plastic and RFID chip waste. Plastic cards will still be available to our guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their pass. Mobile Pass will be available on the new My Epic app , coming in the fall of 2023.



Mountain Resort Investments: Following 18 new lift upgrades this season, Vail Resorts is investing in additional lift projects planned for next season, including at Keystone (Colorado), Breckenridge (Colorado) , Whistler Blackcomb ( Canada ), Stevens Pass ( Washington ) and Attitash ( New Hampshire ). At Keystone , a new 6-person high-speed lift will increase lift-served terrain by 555 acres in Bergman Bowl. Breckenridge's investment is focused on enhancing the beginner and children's experience on Peak 8. All lift projects are subject to regulatory approval and dates are subject to change.





New European Partner Resort Experiences: Last year, Vail Resorts acquired a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland . Next season, Epic Pass is expanding its European resort access with the addition of Switzerland's Disentis as a partner resort . Disentis is the neighboring mountain to Andermatt-Sedrun. When combined, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis offer guests access to the largest ski area in the heart of Switzerland . Epic Pass also signed partnership extensions with Les 3 Vallées in France , Ski Arlberg in Austria , and Skirama Dolomiti in Italy , and has an existing partnership at Verbier4Vallées in Switzerland . Additional international partners include Hakuba Valley and Rusutsu in Japan , and Resorts of the Canadian Rockies in Canada .



Buddy Tickets: Pass Holders who purchase early will receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski with a Friend Tickets to bring friends and family to join the ski and ride experience at a significant discount.



No Reservations: No reservations will be required at any resort on the Epic Pass for the 2023/24 season, except Telluride Ski Resort. More information on how Epic Pass Holders can make reservations at Telluride next season is available here .



Epic Mountain Rewards: Pass Holders receive 20 percent off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride school lessons, equipment rentals and more. Pass Holders also receive summer benefits at eligible resorts, including Summer Scenic Gondola rides, 20 percent off summer food, lodging, bike rentals and golf.



Epic FlexPay: Pass Holders have access to easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay , powered by Uplift. The deferred payment option includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased early, zero payments until September[1].



Epic Coverage: Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage , which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions . Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or flexibility of passes. Passes are non-refundable except through, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the. Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or flexibility of passes.

Pass Launch Price Benefits Epic Pass $909 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb, Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride. Epic Local Pass $676 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as peak restricted days access to resorts like Park City, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $555 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, including Stowe, Hunter, Mount Snow, Okemo, Wildcat and Seven Springs. Epic Day Pass Customizable Skiers and riders can build their own pass , choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include peak restricted days.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples: All Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Vail, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $86 per day

32 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $66 per day

: Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from per day 22 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at local ski areas from $41 per day Epic Military Pass $159 To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42 resorts – including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis – for $159 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $519.

Compare all Epic Pass offerings, including regional passes, on the Epic Pass website.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com , or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.