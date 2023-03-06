GLADIATOR® INTRODUCES FLEX CABINET SYSTEM

Five new garage cabinet sets provide customizable storage possibilities

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladiator has created an all-in-one, versatile storage suite with the new Gladiator® Flex Cabinet System . In March 2023, the new Gladiator Flex Cabinet System will be available in five unique sets, giving homeowners the ability to organize with high-quality, versatile storage that will transform their garage.

Gladiator Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gladiator® GarageWorks) (PRNewswire)

The Gladiator Flex Cabinet System allows for customizing your garage using four different cabinets – the 30" Tall Cabinet, 24" Wall Cabinet, 24" 2-Door Base Cabinet and 24" 1-Drawer 2-Door Base Cabinet. Each cabinet comes with 24-gauge steel with welded construction providing exceptional durability and strength, fully adjustable shelves with hidden brackets, soft touch recessed handles, adjustable soft close doors and a multi-point locking mechanism to keep items safe. With five pre-configured garage cabinet systems that can hold up to 2,350 pounds of evenly distributed weight* homeowners are able to select the system that makes the most sense for their needs.

All Gladiator Flex cabinets are pre-assembled for easy setup and incorporate a variety of additional features including a durable powder coat finish offering protection and corrosion resistance, an integrated storage bin system on the 30" Tall Cabinet, integrated cable management holes to keep workstations neat, self-leveling feet and a pegboard panel on interior doors.

Complementing the new Gladiator Flex Cabinet Systems will be multiple new accessories that will launch alongside the garage cabinet sets:

24" Flex Cabinet System Worktop – A worktop that is the perfect, durable tabletop workstation for everything from household repairs to woodworking.

Flex Cabinet System Caster Kit – A useful accessory to mobilize the Flex 24" 2-Door Base Cabinet or the Flex 24" 1-Drawer 2-Door Base Cabinet, making it easy to bring with you for projects.

Flex Cabinet System Bracket – These brackets allow Flex cabinets to be off the floor and mounted on Gladiator® GearWall® Panels or GearTrack® Channels, freeing up additional floor space.

Additional Flex Tall Cabinet Storage Basket – Neatly store smaller items and expand storage capacity with this basket built to hold up to 15 lbs.

"Something we hear often from our customers is they don't know where to begin when it comes to garage storage and organization," said Toni Sdao, General Manager of Gladiator. "The Gladiator Flex Cabinet System gives a solid starting point for those looking to modernize and elevate their storage. The system can truly transform your garage, creating an inviting and open space for hobbies, hosting your next neighborhood gathering or even a game day watch party."

The Gladiator Flex Cabinet System is the latest addition to the brand's existing Ready-to-Assemble and Premier cabinet lines. In recent years, the brand has expanded its offerings to include dedicated tool storage, garage-ready appliances such as its Beverage Cooler as well as continued improvements and extensions to their core products lines such as wall organization and more.

To learn more about the Gladiator® Flex Cabinet System and the brand's complete line of garage storage solutions, visit GladiatorGW.com .

*Weights are for Flex Cabinet System IV and may vary depending on the system.

About Gladiator

Since 2003, Gladiator has been a leader in garage and household organization systems. Pushing the boundaries of home and garage storage, Gladiator has developed a reputation for continually creating innovative, superior, customizable organization solutions. Gladiator offers a robust array of welded and ready-to-assemble products such as cabinets, workbenches, wall systems, shelving, tool storage, appliances and more. For more information on Gladiator® products, please visit www.GladiatorGW.com or through Facebook , YouTube , Pinterest or Instagram .

