PCF Insurance Services Names Jenni Lee Crocker New President

LEHI, Utah, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today the appointment of Jenni Lee Crocker as President of the company. In this role, Crocker will be responsible for fueling PCF's agency partnership potential, organic growth, enterprise carrier relationships and strategic partner initiatives. Prior to her appointment, Crocker held the position of Senior Vice President, Growth & Operations for the past year, where she helped shape new agency partnerships, enabled growth, fostered national carrier appointments, and focused on risk advisory and business transformation. Crocker will remain on the board of directors at PCF Insurance after completing her two-year tenure as board member.

"PCF's board of directors, along with our executive team, believe that Jenni Lee's appointment as President of our company is a strategic move that will help take our company and partner network to the next level," said Peter C. Foy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PCF Insurance. "With her combination of a laser focus on collaborative solutions that drive organic growth and results and serving as a trusted leader for our Agency Partners, I have no doubt that Jenni Lee will excel in her new role."

Crocker brings more than 27 years of experience in sales and growth, management, risk advisory and business transformation experience. Before joining PCF Insurance in 2022, she spent over ten years at Marsh, where she served as Managing Director and Corporate Leader for the Mid-Atlantic region from 2018, and Virginia Office Head prior. Before her time at Marsh, Crocker spent over 15 years as part of Ernst & Young's insurance practice, serving large insurance carriers and brokers, as well as financial services companies. During her first year at PCF Insurance, she helped the company realize and maintain 10% organic growth by year-end 2022, far exceeding industry benchmarks.

"I am honored to become PCF's new President and to continue my tenure with the company," said Crocker. "I wake up every day passionate about developing our business and nurturing organic growth. My focus has always been on creating opportunities for our Agency Partners and expanding those opportunities to benefit all. I am grateful for the opportunity to create incremental change at PCF that results in gains for all of my colleagues."

With an undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond and a master's degree from The George Washington University, as well as her broker license, Crocker also leverages her leadership skills and insurance background to serve within her local community. Crocker is a board member of the University of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business Risk, as well as serving as a Richmond Ballet Trustee and on the Association for Corporate Growth Membership Committee. Crocker is also President of The Skylight Initiative, a group dedicated to empowering women membership on boards of directors for publicly traded companies.

