DataBank Recognized on EPA Green Power Partnership Tech & Telecom Top 30 for Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank , a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed services, announced it has been recognized for the third consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Green Power Partnership Top 30 list of top green power consumers in Tech & Telecom.

In 2022, DataBank procured nearly 190 million kilowatt-hours of green power, which comprises 20% of its total electricity needs and 28% of direct utility contracted consumption. The company's 17th place ranking represents its commitment to sustainability, recognizing that data centers are significant consumers of power and have a responsibility to be conscious of their environmental impact. Part of this responsibility includes a pledge from DataBank to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its portfolio by 2030. DataBank already sources 100% renewable energy in several markets and data centers, with plans to increase its renewable and zero-carbon energy usage.

"We're humbled to be listed among some of the most recognized brands known for their environmental stewardship," said Jenny Gerson, Senior Director of Sustainability at DataBank. "Powering the digital world should not come at the expense of our physical one. DataBank's commitment to net zero by 2030 reflects our belief that we have a responsibility to lead data centers in managing our impact on power usage and carbon emissions."

DataBank was the first multi-tenant data center to receive this recognition from the EPA in 2020. In addition to sourcing green energy, the company regards sustainability within its facilities with a holistic lens, including using energy efficient design standards in new data center builds and a focus on energy optimization in existing buildings including innovative technology such as intelligent battery backup systems and recycling heat from a data center to warm an adjacent office building.

"Our sustainability efforts align with expectations from our investors and customers to be more conscious of our effects on the environment. As we continue to scale our data center footprint, we're excited to be able to incorporate this critical component into our strategy," said Raul Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "This recognition is proof of our commitment to building a more sustainable data center."

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications, and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 27+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach.

We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

