Community Colleges Turn to Teletherapy Amid Mental Health Crisis

NATICK, Mass., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the college mental health crisis continues, a growing number of community colleges are turning to teletherapy to better support students. Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for college and students, today announced new partnerships with community colleges in Massachusetts, Michigan, and Wyoming.

Students at Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College (KBOCC), Massasoit Community College, Sheridan College, and Springfield Technical Community College join others around the country in gaining access to Uwill's mental health and wellness environment that includes immediate appointments with licensed therapists based on student needs and preferences.

"Community college students often face unique challenges compounded by family, work, and other life stresses that may affect mental health and ultimately impede their ability to persist academically," said Erin Andrews, LMHC, Head of Clinical Affairs at Uwill. "Removing barriers to mental health support is essential to their educational success."

Research confirms community college students, especially first-generation students and single parents, have greater mental health needs than peers at 4-year institutions, but often struggle to access mental health support because of costs.

"Uwill understands the specific needs of our students and the importance of connecting with someone who students can relate to," said Amanda Nordstrom, Dean of Student Services at KBOCC. "Mental health has never been more important, and we are proud to support students in and out of the classroom."

According to the American Psychiatric Association , more than 50% of community college students nationwide screened positive for symptoms of mental health conditions, but less than 30% sought treatment. Further, community college students were nearly 1.5 times more likely to seek support for trauma than their peers at 4-year institutions.

"Our mission is to provide immediate, flexible, and quality mental health and wellness support for students, and that is especially important for community college students," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're honored to work with many institutions throughout the country to offer students the therapy and tools they need to thrive."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including community colleges such as Columbus State Community College, Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, New Mexico State University Alamogordo, and SUNY Ulster.

