Viper Partners launches new loan and real estate division for doctors and medical practice owners

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly rebranded Viper Equity Partners, now Viper Partners, has launched a new division offering equipment, expansion and acquisition loans to doctors and medical business owners nationwide. As the MSO and DSO markets continue to enjoy massive growth, Viper recognizes that many doctors are not ready to sell. A newly launched program offers loans up to $10M with fast approvals and very competitive rates. Leading this new division is industry veteran, Karen E. Vickers. "I am so excited about this opportunity and agree with Viper on the necessity for "Top Shelf" representation for doctors looking for financial help." Viper, true to form, has strong relationships with leading lenders, including JP Morgan Chase, and a goal of matching clients with programs that make sense (offering preapprovals in 72 hours in most cases).

Viper Partners Launches New Loan and Finance Division.

Viper gets the business and understands doctors' needs. Viper Founder, David C. Branch, saw the hole in their business model. "We have helped thousands of doctors with transitions and sale deals but not everyone is ready for an exit due to their age or specific goals. We want to help them now with their growth plans and then be there for them when it is time to exit."

Viper will represent all doctors and provide assistance whether they need simple equipment loans, full expansion financing, buildouts, acquisitions or loan refinancing. Viper has a strong reputation among lenders which enables them to secure loan packages with better rates than brokers or doctors can get on their own.

Also new is Viper's national roll out of a premier real estate division focused on selling medical commercial buildings. Armed with a national contract with Coldwell Banker, Viper launched this division in January and already has 17 properties under contract. Again, Viper responded to the demand from their clients to help them sell their buildings. Partners at Viper have over 30 years experience in this market, which is a huge benefit to doctors across all specialties. "It is so important in real estate to have true representation and knowledge. Exceptional deals are very available and we have the name and reputation that doctors trust," stated David C. Branch.

Viper understands the medical business from both sides of the table. Their strong suit is bringing growth-minded practice owners to private equity and financing partners, and now with the launch of the Loan and Real Estate divisions, they continue to dominate all things medical and bring superior support to medical professionals.

Viper Partners is a leading investment banking firm. For more information contact Karen E. Vickers at Karen@viperequitypartners.com or (561)-951-1822

