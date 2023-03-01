Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Launches 'Parachute Care Program' to Support Breastfeeding Journeys

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms globally, has announced the year-long Parachute Care Program to support more moms' breastfeeding journeys. The brand has kicked off the first phase campaign of the Program, offering rewards and discounts worth $1 million from February 20th to March 12th, 2023.

The Parachute Care Program aims to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. "We all appreciate how difficult motherhood can be. A mother may face numerous stressful and challenging moments alone and be overwhelmed by all the hassles in life and work, especially during the early stages of motherhood. That's why we want to make this journey more comfortable for all the unsung heroes out there through our cozy care, acting like a parachute and keeping them from being suddenly dragged down by stress," said Ella, Marketing Manager of Momcozy.

The Program began with a campaign worth $1 million-worth of rewards and discounts to safe-land each mom's bumpy journey of nursing their child through the 0-12 months period. The campaign will feature offers including:

20% off for breast pump orders: Buy the best-selling S12 Pro and S9 Pro Wearable Breast Pump on Momcozy's official website or Amazon during the program period and get a 20% discount

Specific Career Perks: Verify your career status on Momcozy's official website to receive a 25% discount code that's valid for up to three months. Use the code to purchase S9 Pro or S12 Pro breast pump single or sets.

Super value breastfeeding gift box: Buy a breastfeeding gift box on Momcozy's website during the program period and get up to 10% off.

Momcozy's flagship product, the S12 Pro Wearable Breast Pump, was designed for greater convenience and comfort and has topped the sales of the Electric Breast Pumps category on Amazon North America. The S12 Pro has an impressively long battery life that can support up to six sessions on a single charge, which is efficient enough to carry career moms through the whole day without recharging interruption. With a double-sealed flange for a better fit and up to 27 pumping options, the S12 Pro provides gentle care to ease the potential pain of breastfeeding breasts caused by hormones. Moreover, its compact design and quiet operation can free up the moms' hands while pumping, allowing them to enjoy comfort and peace, which is perfect for moms to use at work anytime without being noticed. All these thoughtful features and an affordable price make the S12 Pro an ideal choice for a wearable breast pump.

Maternity and Baby Brand Momcozy Launches 'Parachute Care Program' to Support Breastfeeding Journeys (PRNewswire)

"Breast pumping shouldn't be associated with discomfort and inconvenience. It should fit seamlessly into your life," said Ella. "We hope that more moms can enjoy our highly-efficient and long-lasting wearable breast pumps for a smooth breastfeeding journey."

As a year-long event, Parachute Care Program will be presented in different themes and formats each season. Momcozy will continue to provide breastfeeding mothers with more considerate services and tangible benefits.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed by over 2 million moms, is the best companion for moms globally through their pregnancy and early motherhood. Centering around wearable breast pumps, Momcozy offers a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing, and textile, FMCG, security, and more to accompany moms through their pregnancy and early motherhood in a more comfy and convenient way, making it the choice of Gen Z and millennial moms.

For more information, visit https://momcozy.com/ , or follow us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Momcozy4u

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/momcozy/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Momcozy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Momcozy4u

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@momcozyofficial

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momcozy