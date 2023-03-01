Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Nuspire as Leader in Growth and Innovation for Managed and Professional Services

Nuspire one of 12 companies profiled out of a field of 120 industry participants

COMMERCE, Mich., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuspire, a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), today announced it has been recognized as a leader in both growth and innovation in Frost & Sullivan's Frost RadarTM: Americas Managed and Professional Security Services, 2023. The report identifies companies that show significant growth potential, innovation and customer value within the MSS and PSS market.

"Nuspire is honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan as one of the top 12 managed security services leaders in the Americas out of a pool of more than 120 companies," said Lewie Dunsworth, CEO of Nuspire. "At Nuspire, we strive to be more innovative and think differently than other MSSPs – both operationally and technically – and give our clients the solutions they need for wherever they are in their security journey."

When it comes to innovation, Frost & Sullivan heralds Nuspire's breadth of managed security services, including MDR, EDR, vulnerability management and managed gateway through two 24x7x365 SOCs. The report also highlights Nuspire's consulting business, which offers incident readiness, virtual CISO, threat modelling, and security posture assessments among other services.

Frost & Sullivan highlights Nuspire's myNuspire platform. myNuspire integrates Nuspire's security services into one portal view, with dashboards and actionable insights that provide clear recommendations on what Nuspire clients can do to augment their cyber risk mitigation.

"Thanks to its continued investment in the myNuspire platform, Nuspire has carved out a space in a highly competitive market where security operations platforms have become an essential asset, a way to secure customer environments and business-critical assets comprehensively," said Lucas Ferreyra, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The integration capabilities of myNuspire, and its ability to correlate and enrich security information synergize effectively with Nuspire's Partner Ecosystem to deliver successful customer outcomes."

From a growth perspective, the report cites Nuspire's solid yearly growth, and that its strategy – including myNuspire and expanded partner program – continues to unlock growth opportunities in an increasingly competitive market. Frost & Sullivan calls out Nuspire's differential targeting for customers in the mid-market and large enterprises, while also providing a flexible hands-on approach that can benefit companies of any size and industry vertical. "With its unifying platform, Nuspire helps clients build and maintain a robust security posture that can evolve over time," Ferreyra said, "which can help low maturity organizations just as well as companies with complex use cases and customer needs."

About Nuspire

Nuspire is a managed security services provider (MSSP), offering managed security services (MSS), managed detection and response (MDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) that supports best-in-breed EDR solutions, and cybersecurity consulting services (CSC) that include incident readiness and response, threat modeling, digital forensics, technology optimization, posture assessments and more. Our self-service, technology-agnostic platform, myNuspire, allows greater visibility into your entire security program. Powered by the self-healing, always on Nuspire Cyber X Platform (CXP), myNuspire helps CISOs alleviate the pain associated with tech sprawl, provides intelligence-driven recommendations, solves for alert fatigue and helps clients become more secure over time. Our deep bench of cybersecurity experts, award-winning threat intelligence and two 24×7 security operations centers (SOCs) detect, respond and remediate advanced cyber threats. Our client base spans thousands of businesses from midsized to large enterprises across multiple industries and geographic footprints. For more information, visit www.nuspire.com and follow us at on LinkedIn @Nuspire.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

