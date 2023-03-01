The Fragrance Foundation to Honor Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's Chief Executive Officer, with the 2023 Hall of Fame Award

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Fragrance Foundation announced it will honor Nicolas Hieronimus, L'Oréal's CEO, with its prestigious Hall of Fame Award at the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards on Thursday, June 15 at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, in New York City. The Fragrance Foundation Awards recognizes innovation, creativity and achievement in the fragrance industry.

Through the 2023 Hall of Fame Award, the Fragrance Foundation seeks to honor the extraordinary contribution of Nicolas Hieronimus, the 6th CEO of the L'Oréal Groupe in its 113-year history, to the world of fragrance.

Nicolas Hieronimus has been a major player in the fragrance industry for more than a decade. Beginning in 2011 as President of the L'Oréal Luxe Division, Hieronimus' unique vision paved the way for L'Oréal to become the world's fine fragrance leader. Under his leadership, iconic fragrances the world has come to love, such as Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle, Yves Saint Laurent's Black Opium and Libre as well as Si by Armani were born.

"On behalf of the L'Oréal Group, I am very honored to receive the prestigious Hall of Fame Award from The Fragrance Foundation, which is a recognition of the passion, dedication and fine fragrance know-how of our teams," said Nicolas Hieronimus, Chief Executive Officer of the L'Oréal Groupe. "Fragrance plays an enormously important role in fostering individual wellbeing and contributing positively to society and culture. Over the centuries, perfume has had the power to stimulate our senses, our memories, and our emotions. And we are seeing today that fragrance is more relevant than ever because it helps us connect with ourselves and with others."

Anchored in French heritage, mastering all the facets of the fine fragrance creation, L'Oréal cultivates a unique fragrance "savoir-faire." Throughout the years, with its portfolio of complementary and aspirational luxury fragrance brands (Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Armani, Prada, Mugler, Viktor & Rolf, Valentino, Cacharel, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Maison Margiela, Ralph Lauren), the L'Oréal Groupe has played a major role in the history of perfumes.

During Hieronimus' tenure, L'Oréal has also had a strong ambition to invent the future of fragrance. A pioneer in refillability, the L'Oréal Groupe has been at the forefront of transformation to bring more sustainability to the world of fragrances. Many of its iconic, blockbuster fragrances such as Lancôme La Vie Est Belle and Prada Paradoxe, are available in refill. L'Oréal has also been harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to enhance the fragrance experience for consumers. In 2021, L'Oréal debuted Yves Saint Laurent Beauté's Scent-Sation, which for the first time used an EEG-measuring headset to help consumers search for their perfect fragrance by analyzing their emotional response to different scents.

"We look forward to honoring Nicolas Hieronimus for his leadership, vision and exemplary results in the fragrance category in the USA and globally. Nicolas is fully committed to #FragranceForwardTFF and shares our values of environmental sustainability and diversity, equity & inclusion," said Linda G. Levy, President, The Fragrance Foundation.

About The Fragrance Foundation: The Fragrance Foundation is the premier resource for industry expertise, innovation, and education. United under the mission statement "to inspire the world to discover the artistry and passion of fragrance," The Fragrance Foundation is devoted to nurturing talent, celebrating the creativity of perfumers, engaging consumers to increase appreciation for the world of fragrance and driving diversity, equity and inclusion. Follow The Fragrance Foundation on social media: @fragrancefoundation.

