CooperVision's Latest Innovation, MyDay Energys® Contact Lenses, Make U.S. Debut

First 1-Day Lens that Combines Innovative DigitalBoost™ & Aquaform® Technologies

Designed to Deliver Extraordinary Comfort for Patients' 'Always On' Digital Lifestyles

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signaling a new advancement in addressing the symptoms of pervasive digital eye strain, CooperVision® MyDay Energys® contact lenses are now available to all eye care professionals across the United States. The nationwide rollout marks the global debut of the highly innovative lens.

In a clinical study, patients agreed that when wearing MyDay Energys®, their eyes stay comfortable and relaxed throughout the day, despite frequently viewing digital devices.**1 The wearers also agreed that MyDay Energys® made their eyes feel less tired,† and their vision was less blurry‡.1

MyDay Energys® is the first and only 1-day contact lens combining a CooperVision-exclusive aspheric design and material technology to help tiredness and dryness associated with digital eye strain, providing extraordinary comfort**1. The precisely-engineered DigitalBoost™ single vision aspheric design delivers a +0.3D boost of power, intended to ease strain on eye muscles so the wearer can shift focus from on screen to off screen with less effort.*2 CooperVision also incorporated its popular Aquaform® Technology, which hydrates MyDay Energys® lenses to twice their weight in water3 for natural wettability and incredible comfort, helping eyes feel less dry, even during times of reduced blinking.

"The average American now spends more than seven hours per day looking at screens,4 with more than half using two or more devices simultaneously.5 Our ability to anticipate this evolution of digital usage and increase in 1-day preference allowed us to be first to market with such an inventive lens," said Michele Andrews, OD, Vice President, Professional and Government Affairs, Americas, CooperVision. "Based on enthusiastic feedback from trial customers, we expect U.S. eye care professionals and contact-lens wearers to widely embrace MyDay Energys®."

MyDay Energys® is the newest addition to CooperVision's popular MyDay® family, which includes MyDay® sphere, MyDay® toric, and MyDay® multifocal contact lenses. MyDay Energys® is available in sphere powers of +8.00D to -12.00D (0.50D steps after +5.00D and -6.00D), with no plano option. MyDay Energys® also includes built-in UV blocking (86% of UVA and 97% of UVB rays), helping to minimize the transmission of harmful UV rays ҂.

"With the MyDay® portfolio, you can fit so many patients between the sphere, the expanded toric parameters, and the multifocal," said Sahil Dosaj, OD, who practices at Miller Optometry in Yucaipa, Calif. "Now, MyDay Energys® is another option with additional benefits we can offer our patients. Everyone uses digital devices, so with many sphere wearers—this is the lens for them."

For more information, visit the MyDay Energys® practitioner page.

*Based on a statistically significant difference of the mean change in Accommodative Microfluctuations and when compared to a lens without DigitalBoost™ /Digital Zone Optics® after reading on an iPhone 5 for 20 minutes held at a distance of 25 cm. Study conducted with Biofinity Energys and sphere.

**75% of patients slightly agree/agree/strongly agree

†80% of patients agreed when asked "CLs make my eyes feel less tired"

‡74% of patients agreed when asked "CLs make my vision less blurry end of day, even after a long day using digital devices"

҂Warning: UV-absorbing contact lenses are not substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear, such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses, because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. Patients should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed.

