Target Unveils 2023 Strategic Investments to Fuel Growth and a Differentiated Guest Experience

Retailer to deliver 'affordable joy' through an unparalleled assortment of owned brands and a renewed focus on deal-conscious shoppers

Drive Up Returns rolling out nationwide starting this spring, adding more ease to the guest shopping experience

Company to open about 20 new stores and make updates to about 175 existing locations

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its plans for 2023 at the retailer's annual Financial Community Meeting in New York, emphasizing its focus on offering a differentiated guest shopping experience that will continue to position the company for long-term growth.

The company plans to invest $4 billion to $5 billion this year to expand its guest-centric services, operations network of stores and supply chain facilities, digital experiences and other capabilities. The retailer also shared more about its plans to advance its enterprise efficiency efforts, aimed at optimizing its operations after years of rapid growth.

"Investments in our shopping experience and frontline team have deepened our guests' engagement with Target during the last few years, which is reflected in our continued traffic and sales growth," said Michael Fiddelke, chief financial officer of Target Corporation. "This year, we'll continue investing in our long-term strategic initiatives that propel our market share and profit growth over time. Coupled with our teams' ongoing efforts to scale our business with greater simplicity, we are confident in our ongoing ability to meet the evolving needs of our guests and deliver value for our shareholders."

Delivering affordable joy

This year, the retailer plans to launch or expand more than 10 owned brands, bringing thousands of new, differentiated products to guests at incredible prices. Additionally, the retailer will appeal to value-conscious shoppers with more items starting at $3, $5, $10 and $15. In addition, the retailer will deepen its focus on offering clear, compelling promotions, introduce enhancements to its Target Circle loyalty program and debut a new advertising campaign that celebrates how Target delivers affordable joy.

Launching Drive Up Returns nationwide

Beginning this spring, Target will expand its latest offering, Drive Up Returns , which allows guests to return most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase from the comfort of their car — for free. Drive Up Returns will be available on purchases made through guests' Target.com accounts. Before heading to their Target store, guests can initiate a return through a guided experience in the Target app. Guests then follow the normal Drive Up process to return their order, and wait in their car for a team member to pick up and complete their return.

In addition to making the Target guest experience even easier, Drive Up Returns brings more efficiency to the retailer's returns process and reduces expenses for mail-in returns.

Opening more new stores and updating existing locations

Target plans to open about 20 new stores in a variety of sizes as it seeks to reach new guests. Many of the new stores will include new design elements that reflect the local community, experiences that highlight new brands, assortment and services, and sustainable features. Target is also making investments in about 175 of its existing stores, ranging from full remodels to the addition of Ulta Beauty at Target or Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, or expanded capacity for same-day fulfillment services. These new and updated stores are one way Target brings new partnerships and the latest innovations in fulfillment services to guests while also investing in operational enhancements for its team.

Expanding sortation center network

The company plans to expand its sortation center network from nine to more than 15 locations by the end of 2026, which will expand its next-day delivery capabilities to guests across major U.S. markets. These specialized supply chain facilities allow Target to deliver digital orders faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost, with up to 40% of orders delivered by its last-mile delivery capability arriving next day. Additionally, these facilities remove pressure from Target's stores, giving team members more time to serve guests. This latest sortation center investment will create hundreds of additional jobs in major metro areas offering the retailer's market-leading wages.

Driving efficiencies to fuel growth

Target also expanded upon its newly introduced enterprise efficiency efforts, aimed at simplifying its operations and enhancing its team and guest experience while fueling near- and long-term growth. While this efficiency work will be a sustainable, long-term plan, Target's goal is to achieve $2 billion to $3 billion in cost savings over the next few years.

To stay updated on Target's strategy and initiatives, visit corporate.target.com.

