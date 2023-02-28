Sempra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2022 Business Results

Achieved Strong Safety and Operational Results

Targeting Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 FID Q1-2023

Affirming 2023 EPS Guidance Range

Reiterating Long-Term 6-8% Compound Annual EPS Growth Rate

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $438 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to GAAP earnings of $604 million or $1.90 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, fourth-quarter 2022 earnings were $743 million or $2.35 per diluted share, compared to $688 million or $2.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The company also reported full-year 2022 GAAP earnings of $2.09 billion or $6.62 per diluted share, compared to $1.25 billion or $4.01 per diluted share in 2021, which includes after-tax charges associated with litigation and regulatory matters of $199 million and $1,148 million in 2022 and 2021, respectively. On an adjusted basis, the company's full-year 2022 earnings were $2.92 billion or $9.21 per diluted share, compared to $2.64 billion or $8.43 per diluted share in 2021.

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and 2021.







(Dollars and shares in millions, except EPS)

Three months ended December 31,

Years ended December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)















GAAP Earnings

$ 438

$ 604

$ 2,094

$ 1,254



Impact Associated with Aliso Canyon Litigation and Regulatory Matters



—



16



199



1,148



Impact from Foreign Currency and Inflation on our Monetary Positions in Mexico and

Associated Undesignated Derivatives



75



3



164



44



Net Unrealized Losses (Gains) on Derivatives



247



(129)



355



47



Net Unrealized Gains on a Contingent Interest Rate Swap Related to the Proposed

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 Project



(17)



—



(17)



—



Costs Associated with Early Redemptions of Debt(1)



—



122



—



122



Deferred Income Tax Expense Associated with the Change in our Indefinite

Reinvestment Assertion Related to the Sale of Noncontrolling Interest to Abu Dhabi

Investment Authority



—



—



120



—



Net Income Tax Expense Related to the Utilization of a Deferred Income Tax Asset



—



72



—



72



Earnings from Investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP



—



—



—



(50)



Adjusted Earnings(2)

$ 743

$ 688

$ 2,915

$ 2,637

































Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding



316



320



316



313



GAAP EPS

$ 1.39

$ 1.90

$ 6.62

$ 4.01



Adjusted EPS(2)

$ 2.35

$ 2.16

$ 9.21

$ 8.43



1) Costs associated with early redemptions of debt include ($92M) at Parent and ($30M) at Sempra Infrastructure. 2) See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures and descriptions of adjustments.

Common and Preferred Dividends

Sempra's board of directors declared a $1.19 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable April 15, 2023, to common stock shareholders of record as of March 22, 2023. The declared quarterly dividend represents an increase of the company's common stock dividend to $4.76 per share, on an annualized basis, from $4.58 per share in 2022.

Additionally, Sempra's board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend of $24.375 per share on the company's 4.875% Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C. The preferred stock dividends will be payable April 15, 2023, to preferred stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2023.

Track Record of Disciplined Growth

Over the last five years, Sempra has been successful in simplifying its business model and improving its position as a leader in some of North America's largest economic markets. Moreover, the company has increased the scope and scale of its three business platforms — Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure. This has allowed the company to also increase its recurring cash flows and substantially improve its financial performance.

Looking ahead, Sempra remains strategically focused on sustainable growth across its three business platforms underpinned by investments in energy infrastructure supporting electrification, lower carbon fuel sources and energy security in some of North America's leading markets. Across its various businesses, the company is pursuing a portfolio of opportunities to continue improving safety, bolstering reliability and supporting the delivery of increasingly clean and more affordable sources of energy.

Sempra California

Sempra California's San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) achieved strong safety results in 2022 while continuing to enhance reliability and support California's ambitious clean energy goals. Throughout 2022, the utilities advanced strategic programs to better serve customers including modernizing their energy networks with a focus on safety, reliability and climate resiliency.

SDG&E is advancing state-of-the-art wildfire mitigation and resiliency solutions to further reinforce community fire safety and electric system hardening efforts in the San Diego region. The utility has now hardened 100% of transmission assets in its Tier 3 high-fire threat areas and continues to work toward hardening the remaining areas vulnerable to the threat of wildfires. These enhancements include the completion of the Cleveland National Forest fire hardening and safety project, a $700 million decade-long collaboration with local, state and federal agencies to improve the fire resistance of electric infrastructure throughout approximately 880 square miles of SDG&E's service territory.

SoCalGas achieved an important milestone for its Aspire 2045 strategy, receiving California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approval to establish a memorandum account to track the costs of feasibility studies for its Angeles Link green hydrogen infrastructure proposal. The CPUC also directed SoCalGas to include this green hydrogen infrastructure system proposal as part of California's application to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for Hydrogen Hub federal funding.

The ongoing general rate cases that SDG&E and SoCalGas filed with the CPUC in the spring of 2022 establish the foundation for future growth of this platform, and a proposed decision is scheduled to be issued in the second quarter of 2024. SDG&E and SoCalGas also received a final decision authorizing their cost of capital applications, which maintained their existing authorized equity layers and updated their costs of debt, and equity rates of return to 9.95% and 9.8%, respectively, for the 2023 through 2025 period, both subject to an existing adjustment mechanism.

Sempra Texas

In Texas, Oncor continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to safety and operational excellence while executing on its robust capital plan.

Oncor advanced its operational execution in 2022, constructing new projects to support growth across Texas and increase reliability for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market. The utility placed more than $1 billion of transmission projects into service in 2022, including placement of 13 new substations and 18 new switching stations into service and approximately 340 miles of new or upgraded high-voltage transmission lines. Additionally, in 2022, Oncor experienced a 53% increase in active generation and retail transmission interconnection requests. This strong momentum is driven by continued high demand for renewable energy and business growth across Oncor's service territory.

In addition, Oncor recently announced a new Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) collaboration with Toyota Motor North America (Toyota) to study the impacts and benefits of V2G transactions on the grid. This V2G pilot project will examine the interconnectivity between Toyota battery electric vehicles (BEV's) and utilities, providing insight into the ways Oncor can reliably provide the necessary infrastructure to support growth of electric vehicles across Texas. This effort represents the first collaboration of its kind between Oncor and an automotive original equipment manufacturer and the first utility collaboration for Toyota around BEV's.

Oncor continues to advance its base rate review with the Public Utility Commission of Texas and anticipates a final order to be issued around the end of the first quarter of 2023. Oncor's board of directors is expected to review a long-term financial plan following receipt of a final order in the base rate review.

Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure is advancing its three integrated business lines — liquefied natural gas (LNG) and net-zero solutions, energy networks and clean power. With projects competitively positioned on both the Gulf and Pacific Coasts of North America, Sempra Infrastructure is assisting with energy security and decarbonization in North America and globally.

Throughout 2022, Sempra Infrastructure achieved a number of key milestones. Cameron LNG Phase 1 continues to exceed original production expectations while unlocking efficiencies and achieving a strong safety record. The company also brought online the fuels terminal in Puebla, which is the sister terminal to the marine facility in Veracruz. At its Pacific Coast assets, Energía Sierra Juarez Phase 2 wind farm, with 108 megawatts of capacity, reached commercial operations and construction of the Energía Costa Azul LNG (ECA LNG) Phase 1 project continues to make substantial construction progress.

Sempra Infrastructure continues to advance marketing efforts for its various LNG development projects to help meet global demand for U.S. LNG. The company recently completed the marketing phase for Phase 1 of the Port Arthur LNG development project, and it is now fully subscribed at 10.5 Mtpa of definitive, long-term contracts with top-tier counterparties. The company is targeting a final investment decision for Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 before the end of the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, the Cameron LNG Phase 2 development project remains on track for completion of the competitive front-end engineering design process in the summer of this year. Additional opportunities for future investment include ECA LNG Phase 2 and Vista Pacífico LNG, both of which received DOE approval in December to export U.S.-sourced natural gas in the form of LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement countries.

Earnings Guidance

Sempra is reaffirming its full-year 2023 earnings per common share (EPS) guidance range of $8.60 to $9.20. The company is also reiterating its long-term projected EPS compound annual growth rate of approximately 6% to 8% based on the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance range.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Internet Broadcast

Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the internet today at 12 p.m. ET with the company's senior management. Access is available by logging onto the Investors section of the company's website, sempra.com/investors. The webcast will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion at sempra.com/investors.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company that helps meet the daily energy needs of nearly 40 million consumers. As the owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is helping to electrify and decarbonize some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also consistently recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety, leadership and workforce development, and diversity and inclusion. Investor's Business Daily named Sempra the top-ranked utility in the U.S. for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on Twitter @Sempra.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)

















Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





(unaudited)









REVENUES

















Utilities:

















Natural gas

$ 2,257



$ 2,023



$ 7,868



$ 6,333



Electric

1,120



1,129



4,783



4,658



Energy-related businesses

78



692



1,788



1,866



Total revenues

3,455



3,844



14,439



12,857























EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME

















Utilities:

















Cost of natural gas

(768)



(705)



(2,603)



(1,597)



Cost of electric fuel and purchased power

(174)



(182)



(937)



(1,010)



Energy-related businesses cost of sales

(178)



(163)



(942)



(611)



Operation and maintenance

(1,292)



(1,243)



(4,746)



(4,341)



Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters

—



(22)



(259)



(1,593)



Depreciation and amortization

(519)



(479)



(2,019)



(1,855)



Franchise fees and other taxes

(161)



(154)



(635)



(596)



Gain on sale of asset

—



36



—



36



Other income, net

27



6



24



58



Interest income

17



19



75



69



Interest expense

(258)



(422)



(1,054)



(1,198)



Income before income taxes and equity earnings

149



535



1,343



219



Income tax expense

(121)



(144)



(556)



(99)



Equity earnings

380



321



1,498



1,343



Net income

408



712



2,285



1,463



Losses (earnings) attributable to noncontrolling interests

41



(97)



(146)



(145)



Preferred dividends

(11)



(11)



(44)



(63)



Preferred dividends of subsidiary

—



—



(1)



(1)



Earnings attributable to common shares

$ 438



$ 604



$ 2,094



$ 1,254























Basic earnings per common share (EPS):

















Earnings

$ 1.39



$ 1.90



$ 6.65



$ 4.03



Weighted-average common shares outstanding

314,738



318,890



315,159



311,755























Diluted EPS:

















Earnings

$ 1.39



$ 1.90



$ 6.62



$ 4.01



Weighted-average common shares outstanding

316,148



319,510



316,378



313,036





SEMPRA ENERGY

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP EARNINGS (Unaudited)

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests (NCI)) in 2022 and 2021 as follows:

Three months ended December 31, 2022:

$(75) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(247) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$17 million net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project (PA LNG Phase 1 project)

Three months ended December 31, 2021:

$(16) million impact associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)

$(3) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and associated undesignated derivatives

$129 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

$(30) million in charges associated with hedge termination costs and a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs from the early redemptions of debt at Sempra Infrastructure in October 2021

$(92) million in charges associated with make-whole premiums and a write-off of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs from the early redemptions of debt at Parent and other in December 2021

$(72) million net income tax expense related to the utilization of a deferred income tax asset upon completing the sale of a 20% NCI in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP (SI Partners) to KKR Pinnacle Investor L.P. (KKR) in October 2021

Year ended December 31, 2022:

$(199) million impact associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation and regulatory matters at SoCalGas

$(164) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(355) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$17 million net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed PA LNG Phase 1 project

$(120) million deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion as a result of progress in obtaining regulatory approvals necessary to close the sale of a 10% NCI in SI Partners to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA)

Year ended December 31, 2021:

$(1,148) million impact associated with Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility litigation at SoCalGas

$(44) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and associated undesignated derivatives

$(47) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(30) million in charges associated with hedge termination costs and a write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs from the early redemptions of debt at Sempra Infrastructure in October 2021

$(92) million in charges associated with make-whole premiums and a write-off of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs from the early redemptions of debt at Parent and other in December 2021

$(72) million net income tax expense related to the utilization of a deferred income tax asset upon completing the sale of a 20% NCI in SI Partners to KKR in October 2021

$50 million equity earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP, which represents a reduction to an estimate of our obligations to settle pending value added tax (VAT) matters and related legal costs at our equity method investment at Parent and other

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation effects on our monetary positions in Mexico and associated undesignated derivatives and unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table A (Continued)



























RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)





Pretax amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings

Pretax amount Income tax (benefit) expense(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings



Three months ended December 31, 2022

Three months ended December 31, 2021





(unaudited)

Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 438









$ 604



Excluded items:



















Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation $ —

$ —

$ —

—



$ 22

$ (6)

$ —

16



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and associated undesignated derivatives 19

89

(33)

75



8

(4)

(1)

3



Net unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 486

(96)

(143)

247



(222)

49

44

(129)



Net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed PA LNG Phase 1 project (33)

6

10

(17)



—

—

—

—



Costs associated with early redemptions of debt —

—

—

—



180

(51)

(7)

122



Net income tax expense related to the utilization of a deferred income tax asset —

—

—

—



—

72

—

72



Sempra Adjusted Earnings





$ 743









$ 688



























Diluted EPS:



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted





316,148









319,510



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ 1.39









$ 1.90



Sempra Adjusted EPS





$ 2.35









$ 2.16





























Year ended December 31, 2022

Year ended December 31, 2021

Sempra GAAP Earnings





$ 2,094









$ 1,254



Excluded items:



















Impact associated with Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters $ 259

$ (60)

$ —

199



$ 1,593

$ (445)

$ —

1,148



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and associated undesignated derivatives 49

169

(54)

164



44

4

(4)

44



Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 669

(138)

(176)

355



23

(18)

42

47



Net unrealized gains on a contingent interest rate swap related to the proposed PA LNG Phase 1 project (33)

6

10

(17)



—

—

—

—



Deferred income tax expense associated with the change in our indefinite reinvestment assertion related to the sale of NCI to ADIA —

120

—

120



—

—

—

—



Costs associated with early redemption of debt —

—

—

—



180

(51)

(7)

122



Net income tax expense related to the utilization of a deferred income tax asset —

—

—

—



—

72

—

72



Earnings from investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP —

—

—

—



(50)

—

—

(50)



Sempra Adjusted Earnings





$ 2,915









$ 2,637



























Diluted EPS:



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted





316,378









313,036



Sempra GAAP EPS





$ 6.62









$ 4.01



Sempra Adjusted EPS





$ 9.21









$ 8.43









(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on applicable statutory tax rates. We did not record an income tax expense for the equity earnings from our investment in RBS Sempra Commodities LLP because, even though a portion of the liabilities may be deductible under United Kingdom tax law, it is not probable that the deduction will reduce United Kingdom taxes.





SEMPRA ENERGY Table B





































CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)









December 31,



2022

2021

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 370



$ 559



Restricted cash 40



19



Accounts receivable – trade, net 2,635



2,071



Accounts receivable – other, net 685



398



Due from unconsolidated affiliates 54



23



Income taxes receivable 113



79



Inventories 403



389



Prepaid expenses 268



260



Regulatory assets 351



271



Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 803



179



Greenhouse gas allowances 141



97



Other current assets 49



30



Total current assets 5,912



4,375













Other assets:







Restricted cash 52



3



Due from unconsolidated affiliates —



637



Regulatory assets 2,588



2,011



Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs —



360



Greenhouse gas allowances 796



422



Nuclear decommissioning trusts 841



1,012



Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 505



567



Deferred income taxes 135



151



Right-of-use assets – operating leases 655



594



Investment in Oncor Holdings 13,665



12,947



Other investments 2,012



1,525



Goodwill 1,602



1,602



Other intangible assets 344



370



Wildfire fund 303



331



Other long-term assets 1,382



1,244



Total other assets 24,880



23,776



Property, plant and equipment, net 47,782



43,894



Total assets $ 78,574



$ 72,045





SEMPRA ENERGY Table B (Continued)











CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Dollars in millions)









December 31,



2022

2021

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Short-term debt $ 3,352



$ 3,471



Accounts payable – trade 1,994



1,671



Accounts payable – other 275



178



Dividends and interest payable 621



563



Accrued compensation and benefits 484



479



Regulatory liabilities 504



359



Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 1,019



106



Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs 129



1,980



Greenhouse gas obligations 141



97



Other current liabilities 1,380



1,131



Total current liabilities 9,899



10,035













Long-term debt and finance leases 24,548



21,068













Deferred credits and other liabilities:







Due to unconsolidated affiliates 301



287



Regulatory liabilities 3,341



3,402



Greenhouse gas obligations 565



225



Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 410



687



Deferred income taxes 4,591



3,477



Asset retirement obligations 3,546



3,375



Deferred credits and other 2,117



2,070



Total deferred credits and other liabilities 14,871



13,523



Equity:







Sempra Energy shareholders' equity 27,115



25,981



Preferred stock of subsidiary 20



20



Other noncontrolling interests 2,121



1,418



Total equity 29,256



27,419



Total liabilities and equity $ 78,574



$ 72,045





SEMPRA ENERGY Table C







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions)

Years ended December 31,

2022

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 2,285



$ 1,463

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 2,025



855

Reserve for Aliso Canyon costs (1,851)



1,532

Net change in other working capital components (1,967)



(538)

Insurance receivable for Aliso Canyon costs 360



85

Distributions from investments 854



941

Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net (564)



(496)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,142



3,842









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (5,357)



(5,015)

Expenditures for investments and acquisitions (376)



(633)

Proceeds from sale of assets —



38

Distributions from investments —



366

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets (700)



(961)

Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets 762



961

Advances to unconsolidated affiliates —



(8)

Repayments of advances to unconsolidated affiliates 626



38

Disbursement for note receivable —



(305)

Other 6



11

Net cash used in investing activities (5,039)



(5,508)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (1,430)



(1,331)

Preferred dividends paid (44)



(99)

Issuances of common stock, net 4



5

Repurchases of common stock (478)



(339)

Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 9,984



3,773

Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (4,510)



(5,489)

(Decrease) increase in short-term debt, net (1,266)



1,913

Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 28



40

Proceeds from sales of noncontrolling interests, net 1,732



3,206

Purchases of noncontrolling interests —



(224)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (237)



—

Contributions from noncontrolling interests 31



4

Other (35)



(199)

Net cash provided by financing activities 3,779



1,260









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)



2









Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (119)



(404)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1 581



985

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, December 31 $ 462



$ 581







SEMPRA ENERGY Table D















SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INVESTMENTS AND ACQUISITIONS (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)







Earnings (Losses) Attributable to Common Shares













SDG&E $ 234



$ 216



$ 915



$ 819

SoCalGas 260



198



599



(427)

Sempra Texas Utilities 132



137



736



616

Sempra Infrastructure (82)



263



310



682

Parent and other (106)



(210)



(466)



(436)

Total $ 438



$ 604



$ 2,094



$ 1,254



































Three months ended

December 31,

Years ended

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)







Capital Expenditures, Investments and Acquisitions













SDG&E $ 822



$ 660



$ 2,473



$ 2,220

SoCalGas 599



567



1,993



1,984

Sempra Texas Utilities 90



415



346



566

Sempra Infrastructure 406



182



914



869

Parent and other 1



2



7



9

Total $ 1,918



$ 1,826



$ 5,733



$ 5,648





SEMPRA ENERGY Table E

















OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS





Three months ended December 31,

Years ended or at December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited) UTILITIES













SDG&E and SoCalGas













Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 109



105



349



360

Transportation (Bcf)(1) 163



154



625



606

Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 272



259



974



966

















Total gas customer meters (thousands)







7,040



7,003

















SDG&E













Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 1,715



2,386



7,800



11,298

Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access (millions of kWhs)(2) 2,765



2,104



9,900



5,916

Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,480



4,490



17,700



17,214

















Total electric customer meters (thousands)







1,504



1,496

















Oncor(3)













Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 33,680



31,247



149,260



135,057

Total electric customer meters (thousands)







3,896



3,832

















Ecogas













Natural gas sales (Bcf) 1



1



4



3

Natural gas customer meters (thousands)







150



143



















ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Sempra Infrastructure













Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (TdM) (millions of kWhs) 842



799



3,110



3,382

Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(1)(4) 640



586



2,987



2,510







(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Several jurisdictions in SDG&E's territory have implemented Community Choice Aggregation, including the City of San Diego in 2022. Additional jurisdictions are in the process of implementing or considering Community Choice Aggregation. (3) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor), in which we hold an indirect 80.25% interest through our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC. (4) Includes 50% of the total power generated and sold at the Energía Sierra Juárez (ESJ) wind power generation facility through March 19, 2021. As of March 19, 2021, ESJ became a wholly owned, consolidated subsidiary of IEnova.

SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited)



























STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions) Three months ended December 31, 2022

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 1,425



$ 1,961



$ —



$ 109



$ (40)





$ 3,455

Cost of sales and other expenses

(808)



(1,378)



(2)



(385)



—





(2,573)

Depreciation and amortization

(252)



(196)



—



(69)



(2)





(519)

Other income (expense), net

24



(3)



—



4



2





27

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

389



384



(2)



(341)



(40)





390

Net interest (expense) income

(114)



(61)



—



1



(67)





(241)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(41)



(63)



1



(30)



12





(121)

Equity earnings

—



—



133



247



—





380

Losses attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



41



—





41

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares

$ 234



$ 260



$ 132



$ (82)



$ (106)





$ 438































Three months ended December 31, 2021

SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total Revenues

$ 1,385



$ 1,777



$ —



$ 728



$ (46)





$ 3,844

Cost of sales and other expenses

(804)



(1,299)



(2)



(346)



4





(2,447)

Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters

—



(22)



—



—



—





(22)

Depreciation and amortization

(230)



(183)



—



(63)



(3)





(479)

Gain on sale of asset

—



—



—



—



36





36

Other income (expense), net

3



(12)



—



(8)



23





6

Income (loss) before interest and tax(1)

354



261



(2)



311



14





938

Net interest expense

(105)



(38)



—



(58)



(202)





(403)

Income tax expense

(33)



(25)



—



(74)



(12)





(144)

Equity earnings

—



—



139



182



—





321

(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests

—



—



—



(98)



1





(97)

Preferred dividends

—



—



—



—



(11)





(11)

Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares

$ 216



$ 198



$ 137



$ 263



$ (210)





$ 604







(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.





SEMPRA ENERGY Table F (Unaudited)































STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT

(Dollars in millions)

Year ended December 31, 2022 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total

Revenues $ 5,838



$ 6,840



$ —



$ 1,919



$ (158)





$ 14,439



Cost of sales and other expenses (3,407)



(4,882)



(6)



(1,642)



74





(9,863)



Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(259)



—



—



—





(259)



Depreciation and amortization (982)



(761)



—



(268)



(8)





(2,019)



Other income (expense), net 92



(8)



—



—



(60)





24



Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,541



930



(6)



9



(152)





2,322



Net interest expense (444)



(192)



—



(60)



(283)





(979)



Income tax (expense) benefit (182)



(138)



—



(249)



13





(556)



Equity earnings —



—



742



756



—





1,498



Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(146)



—





(146)



Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



(44)





(45)



Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 915



$ 599



$ 736



$ 310



$ (466)





$ 2,094



























































Year ended December 31, 2021 SDG&E

SoCalGas

Sempra Texas Utilities

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other



Total

Revenues $ 5,504



$ 5,515



$ —



$ 1,997



$ (159)





$ 12,857



Cost of sales and other expenses (3,248)



(3,772)



(6)



(1,196)



67





(8,155)



Aliso Canyon litigation and regulatory matters —



(1,593)



—



—



—





(1,593)



Depreciation and amortization (889)



(716)



—



(239)



(11)





(1,855)



Gain on sale of asset —



—



—



—



36





36



Other income (expense), net 64



(14)



—



(36)



44





58



Income (loss) before interest and tax(1) 1,431



(580)



(6)



526



(23)





1,348



Net interest expense (411)



(156)



—



(130)



(432)





(1,129)



Income tax (expense) benefit (201)



310



—



(238)



30





(99)



Equity earnings —



—



622



671



50





1,343



(Earnings) losses attributable to noncontrolling interests —



—



—



(147)



2





(145)



Preferred dividends —



(1)



—



—



(63)





(64)



Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 819



$ (427)



$ 616



$ 682



$ (436)





$ 1,254









(1) Management believes Income (Loss) Before Interest and Tax is a useful measurement of our segments' performance because it can be used to evaluate the effectiveness of our operations exclusive of interest and income tax, neither of which is directly relevant to the efficiency of those operations.

Sempra logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra Energy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

