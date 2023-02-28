P.volve Makes Three New Executive Appointments Amidst Omnichannel Expansion and Growth

Karina Kogan appointed as strategic advisor, Antonietta Vicario promoted to chief training officer and Katie Rosholt hired as first senior vice president of marketing

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- P.volve, the omni-channel fitness company with an innovative, science-led method that pairs functional movement with proprietary equipment, is adding to its leadership team with two new hires and the promotion of its former vice president of talent and training. This leadership expansion comes on the heels of the brand's Q4 2022 record holiday sales and recent opening of its first franchised studio as the company continues on its upward growth trajectory.

From left: Strategic Advisor and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Karina Kogan, Chief Training Officer Antonietta Vicario, Senior Vice President of Marketing Katie Rosholt (PRNewswire)

Karina Kogan, Strategic Advisor and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer

Kogan brings her extensive fitness category experience and a track record of accelerating brands to the P.volve team. As strategic advisor and fractional CMO, Kogan will lead brand strategy, go-to-market planning, growth, and will bring to life P.volve's unique philosophy on how to intentionally move your body to promote strength, longevity, and wellness from the core.

With more than two decades of marketing and general management experience, Kogan most recently served as chief marketing officer at Oura, where she led the marketing organization through a period of tremendous growth including over 110% YoY sales lift. Prior to Oura, Kogan served as senior vice president and global head of product marketing for Peloton, overseeing go-to-market strategy and positioning for Peloton's connected fitness and digital products, media buying and planning, lifecycle marketing, marketing analytics, among other functions.

Antonietta Vicario, Chief Training Officer (formerly VP of Talent and Training)

Vicario brings more than two decades of experience as a leader in the fitness space. In addition to being a sought-after trainer, Vicario's areas of expertise include global team leadership, teacher training, content programming, kinesiology, and building learning and development systems for training at scale. Since joining P.volve in November 2019, she is ever evolving the P.volve Method, expanding class offerings and developing content alongside trainers and P.volve's Clinical Advisory Board to meet the needs of women throughout their lives. She has also created a teacher training program to expand P.volve's corporate, franchise and digital footprint, ensuring a standard of excellence among the growing trainer team across all business verticals.

Prior to joining P.volve, Vicario was the director of global training at Physique 57, where she developed a training program that enabled the company to open and maintain five studios throughout New York and expand into five different countries, educating a fleet of over 100 trainers world-wide. She is a certified Yoga, Pilates, and Barre instructor, studied at the Gray Institute, and is a Health and Hormone Coach through Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

Katie Rosholt, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Rosholt joins the team at a critical juncture in the P.volve evolution. She brings her years of savvy marketing experience to spearhead the brand's marketing organization, prioritizing brand campaigns, influencer, and social media.

Rosholt joins P.volve from Vital Proteins where she most recently worked as the vice president of global marketing. In this role, she drove paid and organic media, integrated marketing, brand and product campaigns, in-house content, copywriting teams, and served as the liaison to international marketing teams across 20+ markets, along with global celebrity partnerships and agency relationships.

As a brand "built for women like us," Karina Kogan, Antonietta Vicario and Katie Rosholt join the existing P.volve female leadership team, including Co-Founder Rachel Katzman and President Julie Cartwright.

"We are proud and fortunate to have these three trailblazers on board during this pivotal time in our company's expansion," said Julie Cartwright, president of P.volve. "Each of these women brings a critical lens and immeasurable talent to our team, and I'm confident they will support our ambitious growth trajectory over the coming years and beyond."

About P.volve

P.volve, or Personal Evolution, is a science-led functional fitness method that delivers innovative fitness content to its members globally. Rooted in expertise and guided by its Clinical Advisory Board, P.volve uses low-impact movement and patented resistance-based equipment to sculpt the body, without the wear and tear of high-impact exercise. Through its hybrid fitness model, P.volve can be experienced in-studio, through live and on-demand virtual classes, and via a growing franchise studio footprint. For more information, please visit www.pvolve.com, www.pvolvefranchise.com and @pvolve on Instagram.

Media Contact:

lmcgrath@currentglobal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P.volve