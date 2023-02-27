WSWA ANNOUNCES LINEUP OF SPEAKERS AND CELEBRITY ATTENDEES AT 2023 ACCESS LIVE

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) is pleased to announce a star-studded speaker lineup and attendee list at WSWA's 2023 Access LIVE, formerly WSWA's Convention & Exposition. The can't-miss beverage alcohol industry event will be held April 2–5, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

Speakers and Celebrity Guests

Jason Momoa , actor, activist and entrepreneur who will be launching his new brand, Meili Vodka, and will be the 2023 keynote speaker with business partner Blaine Halvorson , designer, owner of MadeWorn and co-founder of Meili Vodka.

Chef Robert Irvine , Food Network celebrity chef and owner of Irvine's Spirits, will be speaking on his new book, Overcoming Impossible.

Nelly, diamond-selling, multi-platinum, three Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur and philanthropist, will have a special performance at Ovation LIVE, the closing reception, as well as launch his new brand, MoShine.

Annika Sörenstam, LPGA star, will be on the show floor with her brand Fizzy Beez

Cecilia.ai, the world's first robot bartender, will join a panel of technology experts, including Brian Conners and Christina Moguel of the Bacardi Center of Excellence, and Elad Kobi , CEO of Ceclia.ai, to discuss the future of the industry.

Hear from additional thought leaders and innovators in TED-style talks on the LIVE stage. View the full lineup here.

Access LIVE is the leading wine and spirits event bringing together all members of the industry for unrivaled relationship building, business deal facilitation, content creation and educational programming.

As the premier industry event, Access LIVE is the ideal venue for product announcements and brand launches. Two such introductions to watch for at this year's convention include offerings by Food Network star Robert Irvine and rap superstar Nelly.

"I am very excited to introduce Irvine's Spirits, my new 'chef curated' Irvine's Vodka and Irvine's Gin, to industry partners at WSWA's Access LIVE," said Irvine. "It's the perfect opportunity to celebrate and toast to the vibrant U.S. spirits marketplace." The celebrity chef added, "We're looking forward to sharing this moment with our existing valued partners and welcoming new friends who will be at this must-attend event."

"I can't wait to share my new MoShine brand with everyone at Access LIVE this April. It was inspired by my love of hip hop and country music and named as a tribute to my hometown of St. Louis, MO-ssouri," said Nelly. "I want everyone to forget everything they've thought about moonshine in the past and get ready for the party I'm bringing. It's time to turn up and let the Mo' Flo!"

MoShine is produced by one of the oldest legal moonshine producers, Piedmont Distillers. It comes in two fresh flavors, peach and passion fruit, and will be rolling out across the country beginning in the spring of 2023. For more information, visit DrinkMoShine.com.

WSWA is pleased to announce a growing list of 2023 sponsors and major industry players such as Campari, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Responsibilty.org, Constellation Brands, Remy Cointreau, Casa Maestri, The Acceleration Group (TAG), Women of the Vine & Spirits, Pour Agency, Infinium Spirits, Actor Elizabeth Banks' Archer Roose, Jackson Family Wines, M.S. Walker, Disaronno International, Freixenet Mionetto USA, Oracle NetSuite, Pronghorn, Shaw Ross International, and Taub Family Companies, just to name a few.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. Distributor attendees represent more than 80% of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the United States, and exhibitors are comprised of some of the most exciting established and up-and-coming brands in the marketplace. There is no other event in the industry that rallies so much expertise and networking and so many solutions and opportunities under one roof.

