Lion Announces Move into Green Digital Finance/Carbon Finance Sector

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services as well as a developer of new growth products including SPAC sponsorship, NFT and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced that it will lead the deployment of technological innovation and digital services in the carbon finance field, taking a deep-seated role in emerging carbon markets, which includes but is not limited to areas such as carbon trading and financing, thus strengthening its core business model and opening up the ceiling for future growth.

Carbon finance refers to any and all kinds of financial transactions and institutional arrangements that serve to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). It originated from two international agreements, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Kyoto Protocol. The three market mechanisms stipulated in the latter gave birth to a carbon financial market with carbon dioxide emission rights as the underlying assets.

According to 2022 Review of Carbon Markets by Refinitiv, the total transaction volume of the global carbon market reached a record 865 billion euros in 2022 and is estimated to continue to grow, with already six consecutive years of growth in global carbon market transactions. Under the backdrop of global consensus on climate action and carbon strategy, cooperation between financial institutions and related industries across the globe will play an increasingly important role within the carbon markets putting increased focus and value on digitalization to tackle issues such as consensus and liquidity.

Lion currently holds Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 5 and Type 9 licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission, the Capital Markets Service (CMS) license issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the full securities investment business license from the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) as well as a Digital Asset Self-Operated Trading license from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Mr. Wang Chunning (Wilson), CEO of Lion Group Holding Ltd, said, "Lion has stepped into the field of carbon finance, this is a key step in our global corporate strategy to maintain our competitiveness in the global marketplace. I believe a differentiated green sustainable development strategy will greatly enhance competencies in all areas of our core business and we will be poised to take advantage of key ESG value creation opportunities."

"Being a global service provider committed to full compliance coupled with Lion's existing core competencies in Financial and Web3.0 technology, paves a strong foundation on which to build Lion's digital carbon trading business. With the building out and expansion of our digital carbon finance business, we will have huge development potential when it comes to the provision of carbon financial services for the carbon markets as well as driving the growth of carbon finance-related derivative products," he continued.

"In the future, we will continue to increase our efforts in the fields of fintech, digital carbon finance, AIGC, ESG, Web 3.0 and more. Lion will devote itself to promoting the high-speed construction and high-quality sustainable development of the digital financial ecosystem business, creating meaningful growth and value for our shareholders," Mr. Wang remarked.

