XLCS Partners advises AVI Aviation in sale to First Class Air Holdings

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XLCS Partners, Inc., a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive advisor to AVI Aviation (AVI) on its investment by First Class Air Holdings (FCAH), a portfolio company of O2 Investment Partners.

AVI was formed by Angie and German Alvarez as a holding company for their growing diversified group of companies, comprised of Aviation Inflatables, Inc. and Survival Products, Inc. AVI is an FAA and EASA Part 21 manufacturer and Part 145 licensed repair station providing maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of aircraft emergency components including evacuation slides, rafts, life vests, reservoir cylinders, and related components and accessories. AVI is the largest independent slide MRO facility in the Americas and is headquartered in its new 134,000 square feet facility in Sunrise, Florida.

FCAH is a leader in the aerospace aftermarket and a premier supplier of components to the global cargo aviation industry. XLCS Partners also represented FCAH in their sale to O2 Investment Partners in 2020.

"Aviation Inflatables and Survival Products are known across the aviation industry as premier providers of emergency equipment products and services," said Isac Roths, FCAH CEO. "We are excited to have German and his team join the FCAH group and are committed to providing best-in-class customer service."

"Joe Contaldo and the XLCS team were awesome during the transaction. I felt he was truly looking out for the best interests of me and my family," shared German Alvarez. "He provided valuable insight and guidance throughout the process and is now considered a trusted friend."

"We are excited to see the great things that will come from the combination of FCAH and AVI," said Joe Contaldo, Partner and Head of XLCS's Aerospace & Defense Practice Group. "This deal further strengthens XLCS' position as the leading advisor to middle market A&D businesses."

XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to AVI and the transaction was led by Joe Contaldo. The transaction was completed on January 6, 2022.

