First Home Mortgage Corporation Names Matt Nader Senior Vice President, Director of Sales

Company Announces New Role for Annapolis, MD Branch Manager

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Home Mortgage Corporation has announced the promotion of Annapolis, MD branch manager Matt Nader to a new role within the organization as Senior Vice President, Director of Sales. Nader steps into the position with over 17 years of industry experience, having spent the last five with First Home Mortgage.

(PRNewswire)

"As a co-leader of our Annapolis Branch, Matt has excelled," said President of First Home Mortgage Steve Lagana. "The Annapolis team has grown under his leadership, delivering high volume and successful outcomes. Despite his busy schedule, Matt is generous with his time, and has a solid reputation for supporting and assisting our loan officers not only in Annapolis, but across the entire organization."

Nader began his mortgage banking career in 2006 after graduating from Johns Hopkins University. In 2018, he joined the First Home Mortgage team as a loan originator and branch manager of the company's Annapolis, MD office location. Since 2019, he has distinguished himself as the company's top originator for four consecutive years.

"The last five years of originating at First Home Mortgage have been the greatest chapter of my career," said Nader. "I am looking forward to this new opportunity, and I can't wait to dig in deeper with our sales force and marketing team to further build our origination business, open new relationships, and continue to be the best retail mortgage provider in the U.S."

With the new position, Nader now joins the First Home Mortgage executive team, where he will work alongside other leaders in the organization to achieve their stated goal of "fostering a vibrant and effective workforce dedicated to our customers and working partners."

About First Home Mortgage

First Home Mortgage is a licensed, full service, residential lender, with a deep bench of dedicated loan officers who guide borrowers throughout the entire mortgage process and offer continued support long after a loan has closed. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service that not only fulfills goals but also exceeds expectations.

Founded in 1990 with two offices and a handful of employees, First Home Mortgage has since grown into a financial institution of 30 offices serving 21 states in the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, and Southern regions. First Home Mortgage was recognized by the Scotsman Guide in 2022 as a top 50 lender nationally by total volume.

For more information and company news visit firsthome.com/about-us .

Copyright © 2023 First Home Mortgage Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

First Home Mortgage Corporation is a licensed, full service, residential lender. (PRNewsfoto/First Home Mortgage) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Home Mortgage