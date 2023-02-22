Timothy Stanley Joins Hallcon Corporation as Chief Human Resources Officer to Support Scale and Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hallcon, a leading provider of mobility and infrastructure solutions, today announced Timothy P. Stanley as the organization's Chief Human Resources Officer. Stanley will oversee HR strategy and operations, recruiting, retention, and labor negotiations for the 6,500-employee organization, while preparing the corporation for accelerated growth as it expands into new North American markets.

An HR veteran of more than 20 years, Stanley brings a wealth of people leadership expertise from large employers across multiple industries. Most recently, Stanley served as a human resources leader for Waste Management, Inc., where he optimized the recruiting process, improved the employee experience resulting in lower turnover, drove Diversity, Inclusion & Equity programs and led labor and employee relations. He has also held leadership positions at Astellas Pharma, Honeywell International, and PepsiCo.

"We're thrilled to have Tim join our team during this exciting period of growth," said John R. Stoiber, Hallcon President & CEO. "Our people are the driving force behind our success, and Tim's leadership will be critical as we scale the business, add new talent, and integrate new acquisitions."

"Hallcon is committed to delivering an exceptional experience for its employees, clients and riders," said Stanley. "It is a privilege to join such a dynamic and fast-growing company and I look forward to leveraging my experience and contributing to the company's future vision."

Stanley will join Hallcon's Corporate Executive Team and report to President & CEO, John R. Stoiber.

ABOUT HALLCON

Hallcon is a mobility and infrastructure services company focused on turnkey solutions for clients such as technology companies, manufacturers, railroads, universities, corporate business parks, hospitals, airports, public transportation agencies and more. The Company provides essential transportation services including multi-mode operations, integrated command centers, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, technology, analytics and business intelligence, maintenance, cleaning, and rider experience measurement. For more information, visit hallcon.com.

