New Partnership Brings Glia's Digital Customer Service Solution to ebankIT's Digital Banking Platform

Streamlines digital-first customer service to drive new efficiencies, increase conversion rates and improve the customer experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), and ebankIT today announced a partnership aimed at humanizing the digital banking service experience for ebankIT clients. ebankIT will now offer Glia's DCS solution for digital-first customer service as part of its digital banking platform.

"Partnering with Glia is an important step forward for ebankIT on the continuous process of humanizing the digital banking experience. ebankIT and Glia share a similar vision about the future of digital banking and the importance of creating great customer and member experiences. The growing number of banks and credit unions worldwide that subscribe to the ebankIT Omnichannel Platform will now also have the opportunity to explore Glia's customer service technologies, offering new solutions to their end-users," said Renato Oliveira, CEO for ebankIT.

Pre-integration of Glia's Digital Customer Service suite within the ebankIT digital banking platform accelerates deployment and time-to-market. Glia's DCS solution enables a seamless digital-first customer experience across all channels—SMS, chat, voice and video—without breaking the digital connection. Online collaboration tools, including CoBrowsing, allow institutions to guide customers, accelerate engagements and improve satisfaction to build loyalty.

"ebankIT's commitment to humanizing the digital banking experience strongly aligns to Glia's mission to reinvent how businesses support customers in a digital world. This partnership will greatly help our joint clients to improve the customer experience they offer while driving new efficiencies through a seamless, single-platform service approach," said Steve Kaish, SVP of alliances for Glia.

The joint Glia-ebankIT solution is available for financial institutions across North America, including Canada. For more information, go to https://www.ebankit.com/partners

‍About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's Digital Customer Service (DCS) solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration, and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with over 400 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions worldwide to improve the customer experience and drive business results. Named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company for a third year in a row and a Great Place to Work (with a 97% employee satisfaction rating), Glia continues to achieve broad industry recognition and customer service thought leadership including publishing the definitive book on DCS with Wiley. The company has raised over $150 million in funding from top investors. To learn more visit glia.com .

About ebankIT

ebankIT is a fintech company that enables banks and credit unions to deliver humanized, personalized, and accessible digital experiences for their customers. By adopting the ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform, financial institutions are powered to offer an increasingly innovative user experience to both their customers and internal teams, and across every modern digital channel, from mobile to web banking, from wearable gadgets to the metaverse and beyond.

Enhanced with flexible and robust out-of-the-box features, ebankIT Omnichannel Platform offers a fast and seamless digital banking transformation for financial institutions of any size and background. With extensive customization capabilities and a continuous focus on human interactions, ebankIT future-proves the digital strategy of banks and credit unions, empowering them with a truly customer-first approach.

Founded in 2014 by an experienced team of fintech experts, ebankIT's work has already translated into increased revenues and cost minimization for dozens of financial institutions worldwide. Today, the ebankIT Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform is licensed to institutions in 11 countries, serving millions of customers and members.

