DigitalWill.com Launches Next-Generation AI-Based Technology to Revolutionize End-of-Life Planning

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalWill, the all-in-one death tech solution, has launched an innovative and user-friendly platform that provides a secure and convenient way to ease the burden of end-of-life planning for individuals and their loved ones. The platform helps users capture all aspects of their digital presence, including their final wishes, personal messages, important documents, and online account access, all of which are securely stored and only accessible by chosen executors and beneficiaries after the user's death.

DigitalWill's patented smart technology will assist users in writing and publishing their obituary and planning their funeral to ensure that their final wishes are carried out according to their preferences. The DigitalWill app has already been downloaded over 10,000 times in 37 countries in the past 7 days.

According to DigitalWill CEO Art Shaikh, the "Great Wealth Transfer" is imminent, with baby boomers set to pass down over $68 trillion to their children. However, a staggering 70% of Americans don't have a will in place, and the situation is even worse globally. DigitalWill's AI-based technology offers a smart, simple, and effective solution to end-of-life planning, enabling users to ensure their final wishes are carried out according to their preferences.

This platform has attracted the attention of prominent venture capitalists in the death tech and legal tech space and the company plans to roll out its attorney marketplace to offer its member community access to additional services with in-network attorneys.

Scott Taback, a DigitalWill user, shared his experience with the platform, stating, "I have a 'paper will' stuffed in some lawyer's file cabinet whom I haven't heard from in 10 years. DigitalWill is not just a tool for end-of-life planning - it's a way to preserve my legacy and ensure that my story is told in the way that I want it to be to my family and future generations."

Headquartered in Chicago, DigitalWill is changing the way people plan for the end of their lives. To learn more about its services, visit DigitalWill.com, and for press inquiries, please contact Joe Karasin at joe@digitalwill.com. Stay updated on DigitalWill's progress by following them on social media.

