Three Hicks Thomas Partners Named to Lawdragon's 500 Leading Lawyers in Environmental Law

John B. Thomas, Eric Grant and John Deis recognized as top environmental litigators

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP is pleased to announce that partners John B. Thomas, Eric Grant and John Deis have been named to the Lawdragon list of the 2023 Green 500 Leading Lawyers in Environmental Law, which honors the most accomplished environmental lawyers in the nation. All three were recognized for their work in environmental litigation.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP) (PRNewswire)

Lawdragon said this year's honorees represent "the remarkable breadth amassed in environmental law." They were chosen through "journalistic reporting, nominations, and vetting with peers and experts in environmental law."

Mr. Thomas, known for his vast experience in complex commercial litigation, has represented both defendants and plaintiffs in environmental lawsuits. His work has been recognized by the prestigious Chambers USA. Lawdragon has also named Mr. Thomas to its lists of 500 Leading Lawyers and 500 Leading Litigators in America. He has also earned repeat recognition by The Best Lawyers in America, Texas Super Lawyers, and Benchmark Litigation.

Mr. Grant's experience includes four years as the federal government's top appellate lawyer for energy and environmental litigation. As a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, he supervised the Appellate Section and the Indian Resources Section, along with the Environmental Defense Section, which defends rules issued by the EPA and other federal agencies under the pollution control statutes. Lawdragon recently named Mr. Grant to its list of 500 Leading Litigators in America.

Mr. Deis is a skilled litigator known for his ability to handle complex environmental, construction, oil and gas, and commercial litigation. He has litigated numerous metals, hydrocarbon, and chlorinated solvent contamination cases and his work includes claims under the Clean Water Act, RCRA, CERCLA, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System program, and the Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act. He is on Lawdragon's list of 500 Leading Litigators in America and has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers.

"Our environmental work is some of the most complex and important work we can do as a firm," said Mr. Thomas. "We are honored to be recognized by the team at Lawdragon."

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

april@androvett.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP