SWAG's popular creator ladyyuan earns over US$70,000 in one month through her presence on the platform

TAIPEI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the live-streaming dating platform SWAG, ladyyuan, a former teacher who had been very successful in unearthing and developing children's talents, has become one of Asia's most famous adult streamers by sharing her attractive self and her performances on the platform. Most notably, she now boasts 720,000 followers on SWAG from which she earned over US$70,000 in one month.

ladyyuan has become one of the most famous adult streamers in Asia with over 720,000 followers on SWAG and earning more than US$70,000 in one month.

ladyyuan has become one of the most famous adult streamers in Asia with over 720,000 followers on SWAG and earning more than US$70,000 in one month. (PRNewswire)

After graduating from school, ladyyuan, who is very fond of children, became a teacher, teaching American English and how to assemble electric building blocks to her pupils from kindergarten to sixth grade, according to SWAG. Yet, despite the long working hours, she was bringing in only US$1,000, barely enough to cover her living expenses. At the suggestion of one of her friends, she joined the porn industry by regularly sharing long and short-form videos on the platform while interacting with followers.

SWAG also indicated that ladyyuan now has more than 720,000 followers on the platform and was voted one of the platform's most popular streamers in 2022, with some 35 per cent of its viewers making a donation to her. She has also grown her average monthly income from the US$1,000 she earned as a teacher to an average of US$30,000, with one month where she brought in US$70,000.

ladyyuan said that when word finally leaked to friends and family about her abrupt career change, they didn't get angry, but simply stressed that the were "OK with it" as long as she remains safe and doesn't run afoul of the law. As her family is not doing well financially, ladyyuan tries to help out as much as she can. "There was a time when US$150,000 was urgently needed as a result of a family crisis. That's not a small amount of money, and not something that the average worker could scrounge together on short notice," added ladyyuan. "Nevertheless, my family beamed with pride when I came up with the cash to solve the problem as I have a well-paid job now."

It has been exactly four years since ladyyuan joined SWAG. Her family struggled as she was growing up, so they could never afford to fulfill her one dream of owning a pet, but now she was able to acquire 13 of them since joining SWAG, including meerkats, macaws and other exotic animals, fulfilling that one dream. SWAG public relations specialist Eric Lai said that the platform offers a high degree of freedom to all creators in terms of content creation while sharing the proceeds with them, with the aim of encouraging young women with creative ideas to make a difference by joining the platform. Those who join earn usually earn substantially more money than they did at the job they had left.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SWAG