RetailMeNot Announces Upcoming Spring Savecation Travel Shopping Event

From March 10 through 14, RetailMeNot's Spring Savecation Will Give Shoppers Exclusive Coupons, Deals and Cashback Offers to Score Savings on Spring and Summer Travel from Top Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis business, announces the introduction of its new "Spring Savecation" shopping event, offering shoppers the chance to score huge savings on every purchase needed for upcoming travel. With the majority of Americans planning to escape to a tropical paradise or mountain adventure in the coming months, RetailMeNot is here to help consumers find the best deals, offers and cash back rewards for their spring and summer getaways.

Starting March 10th and lasting through March 14th, RetailMeNot's Spring Savecation will not only help shoppers find deals on accommodations and transportation but will ensure maximum savings on all the necessities for travel, including hotels, vacation rentals, excursions, car rentals, road trip snacks, luggage, fashion and accessories, and more. Top retailers such as Expedia, Hotels.com, Travelocity, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Orbitz and VRBO are already confirmed to participate with special offers during the event.

"We've seen a strong resurgence in consumer travel over the last year, and that trend isn't slowing down," says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert for RetailMeNot. "Following the restraint the pandemic put on the travel industry in 2020 and 2021, consumers are back to visiting loved ones, celebrating life events, treating themselves, and exploring new places. We created our Spring Savecation event to help shoppers save money as they book upcoming trips and give both their family and their wallet some much-needed R&R."

With travel back in full force, RetailMeNot conducted a consumer survey of over to discover what to expect when it comes to travel this spring:

The majority of Americans (96%) are planning to travel in March through May.

Over half (54%) of consumers confirmed that they will spend more on travel this coming spring compared to prior years.

Inflation still continues to be a key factor for consumers (66%) along with the concerns over cost of transportation (25%).

Promotions and strong offer content are necessary for users as 61% agree that the increase in gas and flight costs will impact their travel.

Travel merchants' budgets are the largest in Q1 and they plan to unlock deep discounts and promotions in March 2023 .

Consumers are expected to take more international vacations than they had in 2019 (+72%). Anecdotally, RetailMeNot's travel industry partners are reporting that summer will see an influx of international trips and shoppers will need to act early to get the best hotel or rental locations.

On average, American consumers are planning to spend $3,250 across flights, transportation, hotel/lodging and experiences and activities for their vacations.

More findings from RetailMeNot's travel survey can be found on The Real Deal blog here . To learn more about RetailMeNot's Spring Savecation event, visit www.retailmenot.com and remember to shop the huge savings from March 10 through 14.

Survey Methodology: Ziff Davis Shopping, Q4 2022 Travel Survey, General Population. N= 1,129. U.S. adults 18+ planning to travel in the spring and summer of 2023. Data collected between Nov. 30 - Dec. 2, 2022.

