Lou Rabeno Joins Medlogix as Sales Manager

HAMILTON, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medlogix is pleased to announce that Lou Rabeno has joined the company as Sales Manager. In this role, Lou will be responsible for cultivating new client relationships and expanding business opportunities throughout the New York region.

Lou's experience is rooted in the Managed Care and Investigative industries, where he has excelled in both Sales and Account Management. He is an active member in many Industry Associations and prides himself in the strong customer relationships that he has developed over the years.

"We are fortunate to have Lou on our Business Development team," said Steve Armenti, Senior Vice President of National Enterprise Sales. "His proven track record and customer-centric approach will further bolster our company's expansion efforts."

As a medical claims management innovator, Medlogix delivers a proven mix of medical and technical expertise that enables its clients to navigate the medical claims process from initial filing through close. Medlogix's offerings include a seamless collaboration through its proprietary MyMedlogix™ technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals and access to a national network of premier health care providers.

"I am excited to be part of the dynamic team at Medlogix," said Rabeno, "and look forward to contributing to their future growth and success."

About Medlogix®

Medlogix is a technology-driven, clinically based medical claims management provider. The company offers a comprehensive solution for streamlining insurance claims, backed by more than 35 years of claims management experience, and powered by advanced technology. Our complete, integrated solution includes seamless collaboration through proprietary technology, recommendations from highly qualified medical professionals and access to a national network of premier health care providers. What makes us truly different, however, is the standard we set for ourselves in terms of service to our customers. It begins by coming to work each day with the goal of improving upon everything we do. Whether it's our process, our technology, an idea that advances the industry, or any aspect of the customer experience, we are committed to making a positive impact, and it is why we can say with confidence, "Expect Exceptional." Visit https://medlogix.com to learn more.

