GSTS establishes Green Shipping Corridor capability with Montreal Port Authority

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company"), a Maritime Intelligence company today announced that it will collaborate with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) in providing a Green Shipping Corridor capability using the OCIANA™ platform. The Green Shipping Corridor capability enables vessels to establish an initially low and ultimately zero-carbon emissions route while matching their arrival with berth availability and maintaining compliance.

"We are extremely pleased to be working with the Montreal Port Authority on this initiative. As an original OCIANA™ consortium member, MPA has proven to be a leader in Innovation and Environmental stewardship. OCIANA™ has been designed collaboratively with ports, shipping lines and terminal operators to improve efficiency, minimize risk and reduce emissions on a global scale," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "This proprietary capability will enhance end–to–end logistics management and enable the optimization of goods delivered by sea, which accounts for 90% of global trade."

OCIANA™ is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides maritime vessel and port optimization and maritime risk management solutions for the global maritime market. The AI platform ingests a wide range of operational and oceanographic data sets and through proprietary analysis, supports decision making related to the safe and efficient movement of people and goods on all of the world's waterways.

"The Port of Montreal is committed to emission reductions and optimizing efficiency for all vessels arriving to Montreal. We have been working with GSTS to ensure that the capabilities they develop meet the needs and objectives of ports and shipping lines", stated Martin Imbleau, President and CEO of the Montreal Port Authority. "We look forward to continuing our relationship with GSTS to showcase their innovation in the maritime sector as we continue to lead innovation and environmental initiatives at the port."

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy, and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. We provide decision support intelligence to optimize logistics and manage risk and compliance in the maritime sector. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

