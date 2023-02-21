EvolveMKD Unveils the Evolution of Communication: From "Fake News" to "News You Can Use"

New Survey Explores Disconnect Between How Media Perceives Itself Versus Public Perception

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolveMKD , a New York City-based digital marketing and communications firm, partnered with global market research firm Ipsos, on a two-part survey, the "Evolution of Communication," that explores the credibility of media outlets and perceptions of news stories. EvolveMKD surveyed 1,000 U.S. consumers and 500 media professionals online to better understand the changing communications landscape.

This research shows that the majority of consumers and media professionals agree that media is just as, if not more, important now than ever before. But they disagree on both the role the media plays in society and on the legitimacy of media outlets. Nearly 40% of consumers surveyed say the media focuses more on creating entertainment rather than reporting the news, directly conflicting with what consumers say they prefer from media. Nearly half of consumers believe the media has an agenda (45%) and 41% believe the media is biased.

These findings confirm what we've known for years about how consumers view media, but the survey did find many interesting trends. Here are a few highlights:

The media doesn't realize their audiences don't trust them.

When asked how their audiences would describe them, the media picked words like "trustworthy", "credible", "authentic" or "truthful." Meanwhile, responses from consumers were that the media is "biased", "political," or "deceitful."

Generational differences determine how media is consumed and perceived.

Younger Americans (ages 18-44) are more likely to think media is more important compared to their older counterparts (45 and older), and that is in part because of the rise of social media and its impact on how we consume media.

Why this matters?

Media professionals and communications experts can use this survey and its takeaways as a guide for telling stories for different audiences. "This is our second year undertaking a research project to get a better understanding of how Americans communicate and how that impacts our clients and the communications industry as a whole," said Megan Driscoll, CEO and Founder of EvolveMKD. "Telling a meaningful story through earned media is getting more complicated, this data highlights how to leverage client assets to reach a skeptical audience with what they will consider news they can use."

About EvolveMKD

EvolveMKD is a public relations and digital communications agency that combines customized solutions with high touch client service. The agency's goal is to navigate the ever-changing world of how companies interact with consumers and become the dominating brand storytellers in the communications space. Through strategic thinking and flawless execution, EvolveMKD leverages its strong relationships across industries and key stakeholders to help our clients achieve superior business results.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

