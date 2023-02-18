Aviation Accident Law Firm Honors Founder Lee S. Kreindler

Kreindler & Kreindler LLP honors its founder Lee S. Kreindler on the twentieth anniversary of his passing. For over five decades, Lee was the most highly regarded aviation plaintiff's personal injury lawyer in the world.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP honors our esteemed founder, Lee S. Kreindler, who passed away 20 years ago today, February 18, 2003. For more than half a century, Lee Kreindler led and guided the law firm that he and his father Harry Kreindler founded in 1950 to advance the rights of victims of accidents and which soon became the leading plaintiff's firm in the area of aviation accident law. Lee led the firm with ingenuity and steely determination both to modernize the legal rules applicable to wrongful death and aviation accidents and solve the causes of plane crashes to promote safety, excellence in the courtroom, and compassion for his clients.

For over five decades, Lee was the most highly regarding aviation plaintiff's attorney in the world. He played leading roles in the lawsuits after the crash of TWA Flight 800 off Long Island in 1996, the terrorist bombing of Pan American Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988 and the World Trade Center terrorist attacks of 2001. His work following the Lockerbie crash led to the largest recovery for a single disaster in the history of aviation - nearly $3 billion in lawsuits against Libya and Pan Am Airlines.

In 1963, Lee wrote the 3 volume treatise, Aviation Accident Law, the legal industry's leading resource for aviation accident attorneys that continues to be edited and updated by Kreindler attorneys each year.

Those who were fortunate enough to have known and worked with Lee were blessed to have him as a mentor and be guided by a great and humble teacher, advocate, friend and leader. Today, twenty years after his passing, Kreindler & Kreindler continues to embody Lee's vision of what a victim's advocate should be and for his making that vision a reality during every day of his fifty-four-year illustrious career.

About Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler is the preeminent aviation accident law firm in the world. Since 1950, the firm has fought diligently to achieve a record of success in resolving airplane and helicopter crash cases on behalf of our clients. Kreindler attorneys have been appointed lead counsel in nearly every major commercial airline disaster case in the U.S. and abroad. Kreindler has law offices in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

