Black Tech Week Returns to Cincinnati for Summer 2023 To Celebrate and Promote Black Entrepreneurship

CINCINNATI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Tech Week, the iconic inclusion-focused tech conference acquired in early 2022 by economic impact organization Lightship Foundation, will return to Cincinnati from July 18–20. Lightship's inaugural BTW event was highlighted by keynote speaker Serena Williams and drew nearly 1,500 startup founders, investors, creatives and trendspotters to Cincinnati last summer over three days of interactive programming and network building.

Black Tech Week combines growth-focused content with strategic amplification and advocacy for tech entrepreneurs of color. The event hosts curated social events and startup growth-focused programming, which includes sessions led by professionals specializing in small-business law, marketing, Web3, board selection and more – while promoting the work and businesses of highly successful entrepreneurs and innovators of color who operate largely unrecognized outside of Black tech ecosystems.

"Black Tech Week is a celebration of the Black excellence we see every day in our work with startup founders of color, while also serving as a meaningful catalyst for their enrichment and growth," said Candice Matthews Brackeen, founder and CEO of Lightship Foundation. "Our journeys as entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and creatives within the innovation economy, while highly individual and personal, are all confronted with similar challenges — so Lightship works hard to make Black Tech Week a space and time for our community to connect, recharge and reset."

Black Tech Week contributed an estimated economic impact of $7.8 million to the Greater Cincinnati region last year, and promises to deliver even more content and connection for 2023 as the BTW team plans for a significant increase in attendance this year.

"Last year's Black Tech Week was an extraordinary moment for Cincinnati, with pioneering Black innovators coming together from around the country to build exciting momentum for the future," reflected Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. "This kind of programming is exactly what our city needs more of to foster a thriving, diverse ecosystem, and I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Black Tech Week back for 2023."

