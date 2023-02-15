United Digestive Acquires GGN and GEC, Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in GI Care

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Digestive announces partnership with Gastroenterology Group of Naples (GGN) and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center based in Naples, Fla. This is the third Florida-based group to join United Digestive and represents the company's first acquisition of 2023.

United Digestive (PRNewsfoto/United Digestive) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome GGN to the United Digestive family as this partnership allows us to expand our reach further into southwest Florida," said Mark Gilreath, CEO of United Digestive. "GGN has a strong reputation for providing high-quality services, and we look forward to empowering them to maintain this clinical excellence in the future."

"We are excited to join forces with United Digestive and leverage all of the management services they provide for the independent GI practice," added GGN physician Gustavo Rivera, MD. "This acquisition is a win for both organizations and, more importantly, the patients we serve."

"The GGN physicians share our vision of a fully integrated platform empowering like-minded GI providers to deliver the highest quality care," said Neal C. Patel MD, President of United Digestive. "We look forward to implementing our integration plan over the next few weeks and months for a smooth transition." Today, United Digestive operates in four Southeastern states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina – representing more than 300 providers and 21 ASCs.

About United Digestive

United Digestive is a leading physician practice management organization serving GI physicians and gastroenterology practices nationwide. Practices that are part of United Digestive benefit from advanced infrastructure and operational insights, along with investments in regional growth. Physician Partners enjoy a dyad leadership model with reduced administrative burden and local support to provide the highest-quality patient care. United Digestive is growing at a rapid pace, with more than 50 clinics, 21 ASCs, and 300 providers practicing in four states – Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Contact:

Lance Wagner

lance.wagner@uniteddigestive.com

404-888-7575

www.uniteddigestive.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Digestive