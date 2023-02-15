PWCC Marketplace auctioning elusive Magic Johnson trading card unseen for public sale for 18 years

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just five copies of Magic Johnson's 2004 Exquisite Collection Titleist card exist in the world. Copies of the cards have gone relatively unseen for nearly two decades – until now.

One of the five copies of Magic Johnson's 2004 Exquisite Collection Titleist trading card is up for auction at PWCC Marketplace. (PRNewswire)

PWCC Marketplace has a copy of the extremely rare Magic Johnson trading card up for auction as part of its February Premier Auction. The auction is set to conclude with Extended Bidding at 7 p.m. PT on Feb. 16.

"This card is a ghost in the world of trading cards," said Jesse Craig, Vice President of Sales at PWCC Marketplace. "This is easily among the top Magic Johnson assets in the world because it has only appeared for public sale once before. People know it exists, but you simply can't buy it. When you talk about "chase" cards this is a prime example. You can find many copies of Magic's rookie offerings up for sale right now. This one? You can spend a lifetime chasing it."

The card is a part of an exclusive release featuring prominent NBA players with limited print runs corresponding to the number of championships the players had won. Hence the five copies of Magic's card to match his five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers. Those five cards feature a patch from one of Johnson's game-worn Lakers jerseys and his autograph in blue ink.

But such a limited print run resulted in incredible scarcity of these cards. Once copies were pulled from packs they remained mostly hidden from public view.

For more information on the PWCC Premier Auction, visit https://www.pwccmarketplace.com/premier-auction

