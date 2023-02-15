Dyninno Group Launches Operations in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO , Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyninno Group, a global technology group of companies that provides products and services in the travel, fintech, and entertainment technologies sectors, expands its footprint in Latin America with the opening of a new office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, creating over 100 jobs. The new Sao Paulo office of Dyninno will operate its travel business line – Trevolution, namely Asaptickets, Skyluxtravel, and other travel brands.

Yevgeny Senderov, CEO of Dyninno Group, commented: "Brazil is already our second market in Latin America after Colombia. Latin America is an exciting business destination – the future economic outlook is very positive, and businesses can capitalise on the growth opportunities offered. The region possesses a rich and diverse talent pool, which is one of the main reasons why investing in LatAm continues to be an integral part of our global expansion plans."

Nicolae Oleg Saragov, General Manager of Dyninno Brasil, said: "Establishing a commercial presence in Brazil gives companies easy access to other countries in the region, and launching in Brazil opens the doors to the Portuguese-speaking part of the world – up to now, Dyninno did not have a dedicated location of Portuguese-speaking travel managers. Brazilian people understand consumer attitudes well and are extremely customer-oriented, which is why I believe there is a good match with our company culture. By the end of the year, we plan to have recruited a total of one hundred employees and reached break-even for the investment we have made in Sao Paulo."

The new office officially started operations on January 30, 2023. Employees of Dyninno Brasil will focus on providing a service for the travel businesses of the Dyninno Group: Asaptickets, Skyluxtravel, and other travel brands.

Dyninno is a group of companies providing products and services in the travel, finance, entertainment, and technology sectors in 50 countries. It was founded in 2004 in San Francisco by Alex Weinstein. Today, over 5,400 professionals work for the Group globally.

