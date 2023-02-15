A Breakthrough Approach to Learning Increases Truck Driver Safety

Luma Brighter Learning Launches First-of-its-Kind Technology

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luma Brighter Learning, an award-winning instructional design and learning company, announced today the release of Luma Immersion, a first-of-its-kind learning experience for professional truck drivers and warehouse workers, helping increase safety and engage learner participation. Luma Immersion allows users to create their own learning experience in an actual environment with the use of only their cell phone camera.

Luma Brighter Learning (PRNewswire)

Luma Brighter Learning Increases Truck Driver Safety with a Breakthrough Approach to Learning

"We are excited to make this type of learning accessible to the trucking industry because carriers will reap the learning benefits for all learners and ultimately improve safety and save lives," said Dr. Gina Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Luma Brighter Learning. "From a learning perspective, it is imperative to create educational experiences that meet the physiological needs of human beings. To align with physiological needs, learning must be engaging, relevant, meaningful, and applicable to the learner's specific needs. Not only does Luma Immersion support these needs, but it is also easy to use as a cell phone is all that is required."

Luma Immersion draws on the principles of immersive learning, an advanced form of a learning environment where technology brings the learner as close to the real environment as possible. The product allows for users to experience well-documented learning benefits of immersive learning, including: creating immediate relevance by providing exposure to learning in the simulated environment; an experience that reinforces concepts; and a self-controlled pace in a personalized, controlled environment with interpolated assessments.

This learning approach benefits the trucking industry because it saves training time and money, there are no additional technologies or skills required, and it give instructors a more impactful method to use when training learners.

About Luma Brighter Learning

Luma Brighter Learning is an award-winning instructional design company in the transportation industry. It has created more than 1000+ and growing libraries of eNuggets® on a variety of learning topics for fleets. Luma focuses on all formats of learning: online, blended, and face-to-face, and builds customized learning solutions in their eNugget® Learning Management System. For fleets with less resources, they have created Luma Emerge(™) that incorporates the same learning principles with a cost effective, out-of-the box program. Luma also supports new drivers going into the industry with their Entry-Level Driver Training Programs. Find out more: https://learnwithluma.com/

Media contact:

Lisa Battaglia

lisa@battagliacomm.com

832-584-7958

Luma Immersion eNugget® of terminal walkthrough conducted by truckload carrier Ascend. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Luma Brighter Learning