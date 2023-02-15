Brazosport Independent School District Selects ZeroEyes A.I.-Based Gun Detection Platform to Proactively Protect Against Active Shooter Threats

Texas District Bolsters Security Across 19 Campuses with Proactive Solution That Dispatches Alerts to First Responders As Fast As 3-5 Seconds After Gun is Detected

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its solution has been deployed by Texas' Brazosport Independent School District (ISD) to protect students and faculty against potential gun-related threats. Layered on top of the schools' existing security cameras, ZeroEyes' A.I. technology will identify illegally brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

"I have evaluated a wide variety of security solutions for Brazosport ISD, as well as during my tenure with law enforcement, and ZeroEyes is the cream of the crop," said Ty Morrow, Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Management, Brazosport ISD. "It is the only A.I.-based video analytics solution I have seen that incorporates human verification, with trained military and law enforcement veterans on hand 24/7 to verify the threat before first responders are notified. This is crucial, because time is of the essence. I thought some other gun detection solutions were cutting edge, but they can't compete with ZeroEyes."

Established in 1944, Brazosport ISD encompasses 200 square miles in Brazoria County, Texas across eight municipalities (Clute, Freeport, Jones Creek, Lake Jackson, Oyster Creek, Quintana, Richwood and Surfside Beach). It comprises 10 elementary, 2 middle, 3 intermediate, 2 alternative and 2 high schools, and serves more than 12,400 students.

"Before ZeroEyes, we were reactive; an active shooter incident could already be in progress and I would then have to get my officers on the radio and direct them to the location - and that's minutes lost," said Wade Nichols, Chief of Police, Brazosport ISD PD. "When I saw this solution, it was a no-brainer because it's able to detect a gun before the shooter even enters the building. Our number one goal is to keep our staff and students safe, and having this proactive solution has taken a great weight off my shoulders, because I no longer have to worry, 'Are the security specialists analyzing the camera feeds like they're supposed to be?' ZeroEyes is doing the work; if they see something, they'll let us know."

ZeroEyes was founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders and technologists that used hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive gun detection technology on the market. Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists verify every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC) to deliver accurate and actionable intelligence on gun-related incidents, including the gunman's appearance, clothing, weapon, and last known real-time location. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' A.I. does not perform any facial recognition, nor receive, record, store, or share videos or images of any kind.

"Ty Morrow and Brazosport ISD are relentless in their pursuit of creating safe environments for students and faculty, so much so that they've won awards in Texas for their commitment to this goal," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We are thrilled that our solution has become part of their multi-layered security infrastructure that includes both reactive and now proactive security solutions. Our organizations share the belief that kids should be free to concentrate on their grades, sports, friendships and other normal school-age concerns, rather than worrying about the threat of gun-related violence on school campuses."

ZeroEyes is deployed across a variety of industries in 30+ states, including K-12 school districts, commercial property groups, shopping malls, places of worship, hospitals, military bases, manufacturing plants, casinos and Fortune 500 campuses.

ABOUT ZEROEYES

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com

