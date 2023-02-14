Romance Scams: Aura Finds That Half of Dating App Users Have Encountered Fraudulent Behavior

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, released new data that uncovered the frequency and impact of scams on online dating platforms, and examined how the dating app landscape has changed in the past 5 years in relation to fraudulent behavior and scammers. Aura's survey found that nearly half of dating app users have encountered fraudulent behavior, which could put them at risk of identity theft, financial fraud, catfishing and more.

Last week, the FTC confirmed that in 2022, nearly 70,000 people reported a romance scam, with losses of $1.3 billion. Aura found that 2 in 10 Americans have ever used a dating app. Out of that population, 30% have suspected fraudulent behavior on dating apps and 17% have experienced fraudulent behavior on dating apps. Other key findings include:

Monetary loss: Out of those who experienced fraud on dating apps, 13% lost money, losing over $2000 on average

Catfishing: 50% of Americans who have used a dating app in the past five years have experienced catfishing, which is more than double from 24% 5+ years ago

Scammers are asking for cash: 30% of Americans who have used a dating app in the past five years have encountered someone asking for money

Pig butchering: 20% of Americans who have used a dating app in the past five years have encountered someone asking them to invest in cryptocurrency

Recent increase in fraud: Fraud on dating apps has increased especially in the last 5 years. Americans who have used a dating app in the last 5 years saw a 40% increase in the amount of fraud they have suspected or experienced, compared to those who used dating apps over 5 years ago

Top scams: Online daters called out three scams as the most prevalent they have experienced: catfishing, financial fraud, and phishing. These three scams made up 80% of dating scams

"Scammers and cybercriminals know that people looking for love online are vulnerable to romance scams. You don't really know who you're talking to on the other end, but you also need to have a certain level of trust for online dating to really work," said Aura founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "Staying vigilant and cautious, spreading the word, and reporting fraudulent activities are ways to ensure that dating experiences online stay genuine for all online daters."

