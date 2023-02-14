Mom's House of Toledo to Spread Love and Joy on Valentine's Day to Local Families Thanks to Donation from Joybees® Footwear

TOLEDO, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mom's House of Toledo celebrated Valentine's Day with new shoes, thanks to a donation from Joybees Footwear . The organization hosted a gathering for the moms and kids participating in its programs on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 am at Mom's House on Franklin Avenue in Toledo.

Joybees gifted Mom's House 250 pairs of new shoes as part of its mission to bring joy to families. "Giving back is a core value for us, and we're always looking for opportunities to highlight organizations that are doing important work in their communities," said Elle Kellers, Brand Marketing Manager at Joybees Footwear.

This time, Joybees hosted a contest through their social media channels to give away 5,000 pairs of shoes and engaged its audience to nominate deserving nonprofits in their local areas. Mom's House was one of the most nominated organizations in the contest and was selected as one of the 20 nonprofits across the country to receive shoes and the only one in Ohio.

"We asked our social media community to help us give back by nominating their favorite organization for a chance to win a substantial shoe donation. Our goal was to give back to not only our own community but communities across the country. Our 5,000 Soles Giveaway has allowed us to connect to amazing organizations and people, giving them the recognition that they very much deserve," said McCall Board, Digital Marketing Strategist at Joybees Footwear. "There was an incredible outpouring of nominations for Mom's House, which truly reflected the impact that they must have on the community in Toledo. We are so grateful at Joybees to be able to support Mom's House and play a small part in their big mission."

Mom's House strives to break generational cycles of poverty and welfare by creating an environment of learning and growth. "Our families work hard to finish their schooling and give their children a quality early childhood education. Something as simple as new shoes helps us meet their basic needs so they can focus on learning and their futures," said Christina Rodriguez, Executive Director at Mom's House. "We're humbled by the outpouring of love shown in the nominations, and we thank Joybees from the bottom of our hearts for this generous donation."

ABOUT MOM'S HOUSE

Mom's House is a nonprofit organization that offers programs and services to help low-income single mothers complete their educations. For more information on Mom's House or its programs and services, please visit MomsHouseToledo.org or call 419.241.5554.

ABOUT JOYBEES FOOTWEAR

Joybees' mission is to bring joy to families by creating quality footwear that is stylish, comfortable, and affordable. Since its founding in 2019, the company has worked with organizations nationwide to give back to families through its philanthropic programs. For more information about Joybees Footwear, please visit https://joybees.com/ .

Contacts:

Christina Rodriguez

Executive Director

Mom's House of Toledo

419-241-5554

christina@momshousetoledo.org

