Guidehouse Insights Names Schneider Electric, General Electric, Oracle, and OSI Leading Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) Vendors

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) vendors.

While many vendors and utilities consider ADMS to be a combination of SCADA, a distribution management system (DMS) and an outage management system (OMS), this integrated architecture has grown in recent years to include EMS and DERMS modules, though this is not universal across vendors. This evolution has led to a smaller, more refined pool of vendors made up of traditional OEMs, software conglomerates, and several specialized providers. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Oracle, and OSI are the leading ADMS vendors.

"Among the collection of utility IT and OT systems, ADMS has been at the forefront of market innovation and investment over the past decade," says Michael Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Leading ADMS providers continue to adequately differentiate themselves via highly sophisticated and reliable solutions, holistic product portfolios, low total cost-of-ownership, and more flexible architectures, pricing options, and deployment models."

These ADMS vendors are building upon conventional innovations with a wide mix of forward-looking business and technology reorientations. While product and strategy roadmaps naturally vary by vendor, common macrotrends include architectural transformations (i.e., scalable, open, interoperable), revamped pricing and deployment models, streamlined upgrade frameworks, coordinated transmission and distribution operations, mobile extensions, and cloud enablement, amongst many others, according to the report.

The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: ADMS Vendors, compares eight ADMS vendors using ten criteria: Vision, Go-to-Market Strategy, Partners, Technology, Geographic Reach, Sales & Marketing, Product Performance, Product Portfolio & Integrations, Pricing, and Staying Power. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

