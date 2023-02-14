Great Clips, Inc. Selects PrimePay ProfitKeeper to Support Franchisees and Maximize Profitability

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimePay , a national human capital management (HCM) technology and services leader, today announced that Great Clips, Inc. , a leading salon chain with over 4,400 locations in the United States and Canada, has selected PrimePay ProfitKeeper as its primary financial management solution for franchisees.

This partnership will help Great Clips, Inc. franchisees better understand their financial performance, compare it to their peer group, and make more informed decisions to improve profitability.

PrimePay ProfitKeeper is a financial management tool that helps small businesses and franchisees gain enhanced visibility into their finances, benchmark against peers, and drive profitability.

"We're excited to be partnering with PrimePay to bring ProfitKeeper to our franchisees," said Rachelle Johnson, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer of Great Clips, Inc. "This powerful financial management tool will help our franchisees to better understand their financial performance and make smarter decisions to drive profitability. We are committed to supporting our franchisees and helping them build and maintain profitable salons."

"PrimePay ProfitKeeper provides real-time financial data and analysis, allowing organizations to make informed decisions and improve their bottom line," said Scott Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of PrimePay. "With the support of this software, Great Clips, Inc. franchisees will have the insights they need to increase profitability and operate efficiently."

Additional Resources

To schedule a demo of PrimePay ProfitKeeper and see the technology in action, click here .

About PrimePay

PrimePay®, founded in 1986, is a payroll service and human capital management (HCM) provider, offering solutions that empower businesses to focus on what matters most. We deliver highly configurable HR and payroll solutions designed to create efficiencies and to maximize compliance for our clients across our nationwide presence. To learn more, visit primepay.com .

PrimePay is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London with $9.2 billion in assets under management that invests in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, there are over 4,400 Great Clips® salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world's largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 700 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Great Clips franchisees employ more than 25,000 stylists. Great Clips franchised salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at a Great Clips salon is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In, ReadyNext® text alerts and Clip Notes®. To check in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a salon location near you, visit GreatClips.com .

Media Contacts

Andrew Chironna

Prosek Partners for PrimePay

achironna@prosek.com

(646) 818-9047

View original content:

SOURCE PrimePay