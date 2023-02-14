Food Logistics Names Steve Chambers as Recipient of 2023 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

READING, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics magazine has named Steve Chambers, vice president of operations for Penske Logistics, as one of the winners of this year's Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award, which recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain.

Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, stated: "Not all rock stars are famous musicians. There are several rock stars right here in the cold chain, promoting workforce development, solving supply chain disruptions, mitigating risks and helping to heal the supply chain. They're shaping the future of our global cold chains. And they're doing so in a way that's both humble and pragmatic. Every year, I'm honored to celebrate these go-getters, and this year is no exception."

Since 2014, Chambers has made impacts to improve quality, efficiency and workforce at Penske Logistics. In his current role, vice president of operations, he leads 11 distribution centers across the United States, nine of which are food distribution centers. Through his leadership, Penske Logistics was recognized as a 2022 Top Food Chain Supplier by Food Chain Digest.

"Steve is all in, always. His vast expertise makes him an incredible asset to our organization," said Marc Althen, president, Penske Logistics. "The efforts of collaboration he puts forth, both internally and externally, drive his success. He places priority on people, purpose, excellence and growth. He's a true leader of the supply chain, and I congratulate him for receiving this honor from Food Logistics magazine."

