FarmWise Launches Next-Generation Weeding Machine at the World Ag Expo®

TULARE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FarmWise launched its next-generation weeding implement, Vulcan, at the World Ag Expo® today. Now available for pre-order, Vulcan was named to the World Ag Expo®'s 2023 Top-10 New Products list.

Vulcan packs cutting-edge computer vision into a lightweight, open cultivator frame. Thanks to deep learning models refined by millions of images in FarmWise's catalog, Vulcan removes weeds inter-row and intra-row with sub-inch precision, eliminating the need for hand-weeding crews. The result is a cost-efficient, precise, and reliable weed control solution for vegetable crops.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil Vulcan as our next-generation weeding machine. It distills everything we've learned serving customers through our commercial service for the last three years, and we can't wait to get it into the hands of our existing clients and new growers to empower them to add automated weeding into their operations", said Tjarko Leifer, CEO of FarmWise.

In light of skyrocketing farm labor costs and shortages, the need for automated alternatives to manual tasks has become a top priority for growers. Vulcan is the first intra-row cultivator to offer a fully open architecture for high visibility and reliable weed control in all lighting conditions. Vulcan comes with a teleoperations program for live performance monitoring and timely support delivered by FarmWise's team of seasoned technicians and fabricators.

To accommodate the fast pace of modern farming operations, Vulcan's design ensures it can be quickly moved in and out of fields and reconfigured to handle various setups. Vulcan comes in two models, a single- and a triple-bed—with the capacity to weed from 1 to 8 lines per bed. In its single-bed model, Vulcan weighs under 3,500 pounds, making it an incredibly lightweight implement that can be pulled by any industry-standard tractor and used even in wet conditions.

"With Vulcan, we are establishing a formula for deploying precise agricultural computer vision in the most reliable, clearest, and lightest way possible," said Garrick Kremesec, CTO of FarmWise.

Pre-orders for single- and triple-bed Vulcan models are open via the FarmWise website. The first deliveries are scheduled for late Q3 2023.

About FarmWise

FarmWise reduces growing costs for farmers by making farming machines more precise using its proprietary AI platform. The company sells its technology to farmers through Vulcan, a tractor-pulled implement that mechanically removes weeds with high precision, reliability, and speed. To learn more, please visit https://farmwiselabs.com/ .

