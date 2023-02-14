Evening Entertainment Group Announces New $50M Venue Coming to The Heart of The Las Vegas Strip

Arizona-based nightlife collective continues the nationwide expansion of its Bottled Blonde brand with an iconic Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's top nightlife companies, Arizona-based Evening Entertainment Group (EEG) continues to expand nationwide with the announcement that it's bringing Bottled Blonde to the Las Vegas Strip. Scheduled to open in late 2024, Bottled Blonde is being developed in partnership with Creation, a rapidly growing real estate development and alternative investment firm, and will be housed inside a standalone $50M entertainment venue spanning 4-stories and 25,000-square-feet. Featuring an open-air rooftop lounge, Bottled Blonde will soar over one of the Strip's most in-demand intersections – the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, directly across from the Bellagio Hotel & Casino providing an unobstructed, birds-eye view of the iconic fountains. The project footprint sits amongst the Grand Bazaar Shops, located next to Horseshoe Las Vegas, and will include the demolition of several strip-facing buildings to accommodate the new construction; Blake Shelton and Ryman Group's Ole Red will serve as Bottled Blonde's neighbor.

"This project has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be more excited to bring the Bottled Blonde experience front and center to the Las Vegas Strip," says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. "With street-front access to the highest pedestrian traffic count in the United States, this is the best location in the world."

Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2014, Bottled Blonde has grown into a national powerhouse with locations in Dallas, Houston, Ft. Worth and Miami, and soon-to-open Nashville, and is currently the highest grossing bar venue in the states of Texas and Arizona. Featuring a full-service restaurant, bar and beer garden, each Bottled Blonde is also a hub for sports, entertainment, and nightlife. The menu is backed by an extensive list of craft cocktails and frozen adult beverages, plus fine wines, premium beers, and a sharable section that keeps the party going with a Mimosa Tower built around three bottles of bubbly, the 128-ounce Beer Tower, and a signature bottle service experience. Plus, exclusive to this location, Bottled Blonde Las Vegas will also boast Zuluma, an all-new concept tucked into the third floor.

"We have been working on this project for years and it represents a lot of hard work from all parties involved to make this a reality," says Bob Agahi, founding partner of Creation, a company he founded with David Sellers. "This corner of the Strip is going to transform into an entertainment hub and we anticipate a strong, positive synergy with Ole Red."

"We couldn't be happier to bring Bottled Blonde to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip," says Evan Siegel, Co-Founder and Principal at Juno Property Group, the innovative developers behind the Grand Bazar Shops, and more than three-dozen world-class retail and entertainment destinations in major markets across the USA, Canada and Europe. "This premium property and world-class location deserves a top-flight dining and entertainment venue, and after a highly competitive process, including proposals from several of the nation's premier nightlife operators, we're excited to partner with EEG. Bottled Blonde Las Vegas is big and bold, combining high-tech with high energy, and is exactly what we were looking for in a world-class nightlife experience."

Helmed by nightlife impresarios Diane and Les Corieri, EEG launched in Old Town Scottsdale nearly three decades ago, and today operates 9 innovative, vibrant concepts spanning 17 unique locations across multiple states. In addition to Bottled Blonde Las Vegas, Bottled Blonde Miami opened in April 2022, followed by the just announced $45M Bottled Blonde Nashville. EEG is also launching the all-new Backyard Day Club coming in 2025 to both Fort Worth and Houston, Texas.

With more than 30 years of experience, Evening Entertainment Group has pioneered the art of dining, nightlife, and event planning in Arizona. Each of Evening Entertainment Group's venues, from restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and raw event space, features a distinct ambiance, advanced lighting systems, state-of-the-art sound installations, custom architecture, and world-class cuisine. With every location steadfastly crafted to support the finest in events, entertainment and dining, Evening Entertainment Group's signature style unite sophistication and stimulation within each space. EEG's brand lineup currently encompasses Backyard (Dallas, and Fort Worth), Bevvy (Scottsdale), Bottled Blonde (Dallas, Scottsdale, Fort Worth and Miami), Casa Amigos (Scottsdale), Chauncy Social (Scottsdale), Skylanes (Scottsdale), Hi-Fi Kitchen + Cocktails (Scottsdale & Tucson), RnR Gastro Pub (Scottsdale), Sandbar Mexican Grill (Phoenix, Chandler & Gilbert).

