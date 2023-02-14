Critical Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Ukraine Through Mission Coordinated by National and Brother's Brother Foundation

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. based Brother's Brother Foundation (BBF) partners with National Airlines to ship humanitarian aid to different regions in Ukraine via Poland. The 17 tons of aid, which includes sleeping bags, quilts, clothing, generators, and other additional items were distributed among military hospitals and rehabilitation centers for injured soldiers in Kyiv, Lviv, and Vinnytsia areas.

Transporting Aid Relief Materials on Designated Trucks to Ukrainian Crisis Hit Regions (PRNewswire)

"We are deeply grateful for the leading initiative by Brother's Brother Foundation in organizing the much-needed support in the region. National has been actively partnering with several organizations and governments to deliver timely humanitarian aid and relief to the crisis hit regions over the last three decades," remarked Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Holdings Inc.

In a well-orchestrated mission, teams from both organizations coordinated airlift of the aid and relief items from the U.S. to Poland on National Airlines B747-400F aircraft. Later, the National Air Cargo global teams took the needed initiative for the final mile coordinating customs requirements and shipment transportation to different crisis hit Ukrainian cities via specially designated trucks.

The safe and timely delivery of the aid further helped support military personnel deeply impacted by medical emergencies due to the sustained conflicts in the regions. "We could not be more appreciative of National Air Cargo Group's generosity in assisting those in dire need in Ukraine. The team's commitment and responsiveness to the humanitarian crisis is truly commendable," exclaimed Ozzy Samad, President, Brother's Brother Foundation.

National Airlines along with partner social organizations continues to offer humanitarian aid and relief assistance to support various groups affected by conflicts, especially the military and para-military groups requiring emergency support.

About National

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of B747-400F's, along with A330-200's and B757's which are used to provide global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world; these locations include Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.GoNational.com

National Airlines B747-400F Aircraft Landing in Poland with Aid Material (PRNewswire)

National Airlines B747-400F Aircraft Departing Orlando, U.S. with Humanitarian Aid (PRNewswire)

Offloading Aid Relief Materials (PRNewswire)

