Corteva Agriscience Announces Commercial Launch of Optimum® GLY Canola

Proprietary, advanced herbicide trait technology for canola will be available to farmers for 2023 planting season.

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced plans for the commercial launch of Optimum® GLY canola – an advanced herbicide-tolerant trait technology for canola farmers. In 2023, Optimum GLY canola will be offered for commercial planting in Canada and the United States through Corteva Agriscience seed brands Pioneer® and Brevant® seeds. In Australia it will be showcased in Pioneer brand demonstration trials in preparation for full launch in 2024. Accelerated ramp-up in a broader set of genetic backgrounds and maturities will take place in the coming years.

"We are pleased to launch our Optimum GLY herbicide-tolerant trait technology, which represents a significant advancement to further strengthen Corteva Agriscience's industry-leading canola portfolio and bring new propriety traits to the market," said Chuck Magro, Chief Executive Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "A culmination of years of research and development, Optimum GLY canola is designed to deliver top yield potential and agronomic trait performance for canola farmers, providing them with a greater measure of control over their crops."

Optimum GLY herbicide tolerance is a new, proprietary glyphosate trait technology intended to deliver enhanced weed control and a wider window of herbicide application, compared to first-generation glyphosate trait technology*, so farmers have more choices and flexibility for effective and responsible weed management.

"The launch of Optimum GLY canola builds on Corteva Agriscience's track record of delivering innovations to farmers," added Magro. "This is another solution from our robust pipeline that solves farm-level and field-level specific challenges while helping address global food security."

Farmers in Canada will have access to Optimum GLY herbicide tolerance through spring canola hybrids from both Pioneer and Brevant seeds brand, while farmers in the United States and Australia will have access to the product through the Pioneer brand. Corteva also intends to broadly out-license Optimum GLY herbicide tolerance technology to provide farmers more flexibility and choice of herbicide tolerant canola hybrids.

A rich source of protein and oil low in saturated fats, canola is an important crop to help sustainably meet the global demand for food and energy.

Corteva products are launched in accordance with our product launch policies and Excellence Through Stewardship® Product Launch Guidance.

* For additional detail, please visit the Optimum® GLY website: https://www.corteva.ca/en/products-and-solutions/seed-traits/optimum-gly.html

