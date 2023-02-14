BIOLYTE Packs Hydration with a Punch: Meet the Beverage's Newest Flavor

Revolutionary hydration drink launches new fruit punch flavor

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLYTE, the revolutionary hydration drink & the world's first "IV in a bottle," announces the debut of its latest, fresh new flavor: Punch! Joining the existing four flavors (Citrus, Berry, Tropical and 2022 newcomer Melon) as of Tuesday, February 14, the new blend packs a punch with a fruity, nostalgic combination of flavors with notes of cherry, pineapple, orange and a hint of lemon.

With one bottle offering 6.5 times the amount of electrolytes as leading sports drinks and only one-third of the sugar, BIOLYTE is the ultimate remedy for dehydration. Delivering the same hydration benefits as a full, medical-grade IV bag – at a fraction of the cost, and in the convenience of your home – BIOLYTE helps the body recover, replenish and rehydrate more efficiently than water. Whether battling symptoms of sickness like nausea, fatigue and aches, needing a detox from a night of overindulgence, or refueling after a sweaty workout, it is the perfect answer for when you need a boost — and the new flavor packs a punch, ready to fight the feeling of being run-down.

"Our new flavor, Punch, is perfect for first-time triers or people who need to recover but are more sweet than salty people," says Jesslyn Rollins, CEO of BIOLYTE. "BIOLYTE Punch packs all the same benefits of BIOLYTE – the electrolytes, sugars and vitamins your body needs to recover – and the taste reminds you of classic fruit punch. You're not going to believe it when you taste it! We're excited for our customers to try Punch and continue our infiltration of – and innovation in – the rapid recovery world."

Created by Atlanta anesthesiologist and pain specialist Dr. Luther "Trey" Rollins as a dehydration remedy for his wife, Jeannine, who was battling breast cancer at the time, BIOLYTE is an Atlanta-based, family-owned brand. Best enjoyed cold, the 90 percent water-based beverage not only rehydrates the body without spiking blood sugar, but also supports the immune system, helps wash away viruses and regulates the body's natural core temperature.

BIOLYTE is on Share a Sale (Merchant ID: 128157), SkimLinks and LTK, and was named the 605th fastest growing private company in America in the 2022 Inc. 5000 and one of Instacart's 75 fastest-growing emerging brands. Punch is now available in select stores nationwide, online at drinkbiolyte.com and on Amazon.

