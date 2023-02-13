Tracy Rosser Joins NewRoad Capital Partners as Strategic Advisor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm which invests in supply chain and logistics and innovative consumer companies, is pleased to announce that Tracy Rosser has joined the team as a Strategic Advisor. Tracy joins a growing team of NewRoad operating professionals that includes six operating partners and now six strategic advisors.

NewRoad Partner, Tracy Black said, "We are thrilled to add Tracy to our team. His experience leading both large enterprise and innovative technology businesses will provide a wealth of knowledge that can be leveraged by our portfolio companies. Additionally, his operating expertise and supply chain industry knowledge will serve as great resources in helping us further refine and execute against our investment thesis."

With experience at major companies like Walmart and Transplace/Uber Freight, Tracy Rosser brings over 30 years of senior-level supply chain experience including transportation management, fleet operations, transportation technology, and distribution management. Tracy also brings six years of executive-level, retail store operations leadership experience.

Prior to joining NewRoad, Tracy served as EVP of Operations at Transplace/Uber Freight from 2019 to January of 2023, where he led all transportation management activities in support of $17 billion of freight under management. Before joining Transplace, Tracy was with Walmart for 22 years, most recently serving as SVP of Transportation and Supply Chain. Tracy also served as COO of Walmart Transportation and SVP of Store Operations for the Southeastern United States during his tenure with the Company. Tracy began his career in the truckload transportation industry in operations and commercial development roles. He holds a BS from the University of Alabama and an MBA from Tulane University.

Tracy said, "I am thrilled to be joining the NewRoad Capital team! It's an honor to be a part of this highly talented, and experienced team whom I look forward to working with to further the mission of NewRoad Capital. I'm excited to bring meaningful value to the portfolio companies and their management teams who have established a unique competitive advantage in the market, driving value for NewRoad investors."

About NewRoad Capital Partners

NewRoad Capital Partners, LLC ("NewRoad") invests in high-growth supply chain and logistics technology companies and consumer brands with innovative technologies, products, and services. As experienced entrepreneurs and operators, the NewRoad team prides itself on the high level of collaboration it brings to each of its investments. NewRoad's team of investment professionals and operating partners have deep relevant investing and operating expertise, including significant experience leading large divisions of enterprise companies and building businesses of scale from concept to realization. For more information visit: https://newroadcp.com/.

