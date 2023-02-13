New Housing Development Brings Patriotism to the Front Porch

Great American Homes launches a new 55+ community, 1776.

GASTONIA, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Homes, a new company founded by NewStyle Communities, an Epcon Communities franchise, has announced a new 55+ housing development in Gastonia, N.C., aptly named 1776 Gastonia . 1776 is a trademarked brand specific to residential housing that blends patriotism, the American dream, and the founding ideals of the United States. The community, located 30 minutes outside of Charlotte, will feature 43 homes constructed for active retirees. 1776 Gastonia will open lots for sale in March.

1776 Gastonia is the first of many 1776 developments across the country. Great American Homes will be expanding the 1776 brand to other states. The company will also partner with other home builders and existing homeowner's associations to license the 1776 brand and standards into their communities. While the governing documents of each community promote American traditions and values, the only visible standard homeowners must follow is flying the American flag on their front porch throughout the year – a fixture which is included in the purchase of each 1776 home.

"The goal of 1776 is to create a community with the American dream at its core," said Brock Fankhauser, Founder of Great American Homes. "For many, owning a home in our great country is the American dream. 1776 Gastonia offers seniors, who have worked and sacrificed for the dream, to celebrate their accomplishments in a community that honors American values."

1776 Gastonia will set a precedent for future developments. The development will host community events and activities such as farmer's markets, speaker events, and American holiday celebrations. To further Great American Homes' mission, each 1776 community will donate a home to a disabled veteran.

For more information about 1776 Gastonia, please visit 1776community.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @1776community.

About Great American Homes

Great American Homes' vision is to provide adult residents with a quality, value-driven, maintenance-free lifestyle in a patriotic environment. The company's leader is a franchise of EPCON Communities and brings a wealth of experience to each unique development. Each 1776 Community built by Great American Homes shares the same motto: Where Patriotism Lives.

