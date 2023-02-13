Above The Fray Appoints New Chief Ecommerce Evangelist

Marsha Naidoo brings over a decade of ecommerce experience to the agency

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Above The Fray, a global end-to-end ecommerce agency, announced today the appointment of Marsha Naidoo to the position of Chief Ecommerce Evangelist. With over 20 years of experience in the operations and communications roles, Naidoo is a proven senior level executive in the ecommerce industry. She is a well-known speaker and host of Meet Magento NYC, an annual conference that unites merchants, customers, technology partners and others in the Adobe Commerce community. Produced and programmed by Above The Fray, Meet Magento NYC 2023 will continue the tradition of prior Meet Magento events while leveraging their expertise to expand the conference and offerings this year.

"I've long admired Above The Fray for their work and their vision in the ecommerce space," said Marsha Naidoo .

"We're thrilled to welcome Marsha to Above The Fray and are truly excited to have her bring her deep industry knowledge and communication skills to the team," said Noah Oken-Berg, CEO and co-founder of Above The Fray. "Marsha's long been considered a leader in the Adobe/Magento world and as a key partner of ours, we look forward to further deepening that relationship with her on board."

Naidoo most recently served as the Chief Business Officer at Krish, where she led US operations, business development, pipeline strategy, client and partner relations, and managed the execution of Meet Magento NYC. Prior to that, she served as Chief Operations Officer for MageMojo, LLC. She holds a degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

About Above The Fray

Founded in 2017, Above The Fray is a fully-integrated global ecommerce agency leading with design, specializing in engineering, integrating, and evolving digital commerce for B2B and D2C businesses. Areas of expertise include: ERP & business system integrations, product configurators, gifting, subscriptions, and digital marketing. For more information, visit https://abovethefray.io/

