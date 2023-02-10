Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Unaudited net income for the three months ending December 31, 2022, was $1,271,602 or $1.42 per common share. This compares to $708,199 or $0.79 per common share for the fourth quarter of the prior year, an increase of 79.6%. The increase in net earnings for the fourth quarter 2022 was mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $852,000 compared to the same period of 2021. This was mainly due to increases in interest income on investments of $660,000 and interest income on interest-bearing bank balances of $395,000.

Unaudited net income YTD as of December 31, 2022 was $4,123,685 or $4.60 per common share. This compares to $2,999,529 or $3.35 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 37.5% in net earnings YTD December 31, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

Total assets as of December 31, 2022 were $536.7 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.0%. Total loans were $295.6 million and total deposits were $494.9 million as of December 31, 2022. This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, total loans decreased 0.8% and total deposits decreased 4.8% versus December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is primarily due to a decline in retail and municipal deposits. Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $32.43 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the fourth quarter's results noted, "We were very pleased with both the fourth quarter and full year results for 2022. We believe we're successfully navigating a very challenging interest rate environment. We continue to see good loan production and sound credit quality."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2023, Oconee State bank celebrated 63 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















12/31/2022

12/31/2021







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 51,430,016

$ 85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 159,640,457

162,165,152



Other investment 285,500

247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale 140,409

1,212,617

















Loans, net of unearned income 300,130,642

302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss (4,549,357)

(4,542,292)





Loans, net 295,581,285

297,981,395

















Premises and equipment 8,000,576

8,602,518



Other assets 21,669,411

15,158,402





Total Assets $ 536,747,653

$ 571,141,998













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 494,869,684

$ 519,693,969



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances --

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,818,393

9,794,445



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,976,385

2,320,963





Total Liabilities 507,664,463

531,809,377















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,900

1,795,076



Restricted Stock (43,528)

(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,176,342

4,159,822



Retained earnings 36,764,762

33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives (13,610,285)

147,706





Total Stockholder's Equity 29,083,191

39,332,621



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 536,747,653

$ 571,141,998



















Book Value Per Share $ 32.43

$ 43.88















OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















12/31/2022

12/31/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 13,924,934

$ 15,281,802



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 765,942

685,752





Treasuries & Agencies 2,103,601

875,535





Corporate 379,271

346,038



Federal funds sold & other 743,302

102,278







17,917,050

17,291,405















Interest Expense:









Deposits 783,609

1,001,740



Other 639,116

623,949



Total Interest Expense 1,422,725

1,625,689



















Net interest income 16,494,326

15,665,716















Provision for loan losses --

456,000

















Net income after provision for loan losses 16,494,326

15,209,716















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 645,856

458,943



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets 218,227

(268,123)



Securities gains (losses), net 749

172,312



Mortgage banking income 1,017,698

2,067,991



SBA loan related income 1,245,249

339,651



Commissions on investment sales 122,104

187,329



Other 1,616,323

1,434,421



Total noninterest income 4,866,206

4,392,523















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 9,496,173

9,300,150



Occupancy 1,181,164

1,425,137



Other operating 5,354,838

5,145,490



Total noninterest expense 16,032,175

15,870,776



















Income before provision for income taxes 5,328,357

3,731,463















Provision for income taxes 1,204,672

731,934



















Net Income $ 4,123,685

$ 2,999,529



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,824

896,412





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

896,412





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 4.60

$ 3.35

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















12/31/2022

12/31/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,767,185

$ 3,923,036



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 189,802

168,142





Treasuries & Agencies 924,721

264,838





Corporate 94,766

94,766



Federal funds sold & other 431,509

36,578







5,407,982

4,487,360















Interest Expense:









Deposits 275,659

218,171



Other 166,786

155,987



Total Interest Expense 442,444

374,158



















Net interest income 4,965,538

4,113,203















Provision for loan losses --

220,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 4,965,538

3,892,703















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 159,193

126,728



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets --

(203,971)



Securities gains (losses), net --

--



Mortgage banking income 153,933

405,419



SBA loan related income 260,035

183,938



Commissions on investment sales 21,619

24,249



Other 391,309

378,718



Total noninterest income 986,089

915,081















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,628,861

2,433,066



Occupancy 289,423

375,854



Other operating 1,402,034

1,144,600



Total noninterest expense 4,320,318

3,953,519



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,631,308

854,265















Provision for income taxes 359,706

146,066



















Net Income $ 1,271,602

$ 708,199



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,824

896,412





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

896,412





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.42

$ 0.79

