Former NFL Player and Current VP of Development at United Charitable, Hannibal Navies, Unveils New Division, Athletes Charitable, at Super Bowl LVII

GLENDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Charitable unveils its new division, Athletes Charitable, at Super Bowl LVII. CEO Julia Healey, VP of Development and former NFL player Hannibal Navies, and Strategic Membership Advisor Karrie Crocker participate in pre-Super Bowl events to spread awareness of Athletes Charitable. Their goal: Helping charitably-inclined athletes make social impact.

Athletes Charitable, unveiled at Super Bowl LVII, activates the social impact only an athlete can make.

Healey and Navies were first introduced at a charity event for Navies' 360 Football Academy organization. After sharing the challenges he faced becoming a social entrepreneur, he learned how United Charitable simplifies the administration of social programs and giving for clients, and knew that together, they could help other athletes. That's when Healey and Navies launched Athletes Charitable, and have been rapidly growing in membership and impact ever since.

As Naives points out, "Athletes Charitable activates the social impact only an athlete can make. Afterall, not all social entrepreneurs have whole stadiums already in their corner."

DJ Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills are just two of the professional football players making change as Athletes Charitable members. Other members include WNBA star Diamond DeShields, LPGA golfer and World Long Drive competitor Alexis Belton, and many more.

"It amazes me how our members do it all – not only are they professional athletes, but they also find the time to make the world a better place through social entrepreneurship." - Healey

During Super Bowl week, Hannibal, who was previously Director at The Trust Powered by the NFLPA helping NFL players transition from football, attended NFL Legends Business Networking event, speaking on various panels to share best practices and resources.

United Charitable team members attended the esteemed Sports Power Brunch , led by LPS Consulting PR's CEO and Founder, LaTonya Story, to celebrate the most powerful women in sports with inspiring speeches, panels and networking.

About Athletes Charitable

Giving back doesn't come with a playbook… until now. Athletes Charitable is a division of United Charitable designed by and for professional athletes, helping players get strategic, stay compliant and make sustainable service happen.

About United Charitable

United Charitable is a boutique team of charitable experts with nationwide impact that guides individuals on their charitable journey through personalized support and custom solutions. Whether looking to donate strategically through a Donor Advised Fund or spearhead a social initiative through a Fiscally Sponsored Program, United Charitable has the resources, tools and expertise to chart your path. (PRNewswire)

