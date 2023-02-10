Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons Unveils New Collection of Disney Princess-Inspired Gowns and Bridesmaid Dresses

2023 Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection from Allure Bridals, a New Coach and 100+ Venues Offer Couples the Opportunity to Make Their Wedding Dreams a Reality

ANAHEIM, Calif. , Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons, together with Allure Bridals, have launched their 2023 collection of stunning bridal gowns and their first-ever collection of Disney Princess-inspired bridesmaid dresses.

The 2023 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection includes gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Twenty-one gowns were unveiled during a fashion show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (Russ Hennings, photographer) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 collection includes gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White and Tiana. Twenty-one gowns were unveiled during a fashion show in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Resort in California. They feature new and innovative fabrics, including a signature sparkle tulle on a Princess Jasmine-inspired Platinum gown and a laser-cut lace design on soft satin featured on a Rapunzel-inspired style. A Cinderella-inspired ballgown offers a unique platinum colorway option, while a dreamy vintage look for the Princess Tiana-inspired gown, shimmering with thousands of beads and sequins, captures the spirit of the Jazz Age.

Disney and Allure Bridals launched their first sophisticated bridal line in 2020, offering modern brides stunning, on-trend gowns that capture the style and spirit of beloved Disney Princess characters. Three years and four collections later, Allure Bridals provides various options that can truly transform a bride's look, like the stunning, detachable overskirts available on a selection of gowns, including one Rapunzel-inspired dress and the Platinum Cinderella dress. Platinum Aurora and Tiana gowns feature detachable sleeves for a chic transitional option from aisle to reception. With exquisite details such as ethereal puff sleeves, and dreamy accessories like custom veil options and delicate tulle flowers, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings 2023 Collection has a dress for every bride's style. All bridal gowns are available in sizes 0 to 30 and start at $1,799.

In a highly anticipated expansion beyond bridalwear, the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection will introduce nine princess-inspired bridesmaid gowns for the first time this Fall. The bridesmaid collection is inspired by the personalities and essence of Disney Princess characters and stories, incorporating subtle design cues meant to complement each Princess-inspired bridal gown. Available in a dazzling range of colors and romantic fabrics like stretch chiffon, stretch satin, and stretch satin jersey fabric in sizes XS to 4X, the bridesmaid collection is a welcome addition to the Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings 2023 Collection. More details will be revealed in the coming months.

A New Coach to Debut at Disneyland Resort

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons has also unveiled the design of a new coach that will join the fleet of Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings carriages. The new coach features details inspired by the classic Disney love story, Cinderella, and will arrive at Disneyland Resort this fall. Handcrafted details include a pumpkin canopy and an interior shrouded in delicate vines. The new coach at Disneyland Resort will round out the trio of carriages that include the Cinderella Coach at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disney Fairy Tale Carriage at Disneyland Paris.

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings Celebrates 100+ Venues Around the Globe

Couples marrying with Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings can celebrate their wedding ceremonies and receptions in iconic Disney locations around the world. There's the enchanting Disney's Wedding Pavilion at Walt Disney World Resort, theme park lands and attractions, a stunning beachfront resort in Hawai'i, the ships of Disney Cruise Line and so much more.

"Our goal is to bring fairy tales to life. Immersive and one-of-a-kind venues allow us to tell each couple's unique love story in an epic and magical way," said Korri McFann, marketing director, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings is showcasing more than 100+ wedding venues at Disney destinations around the globe:

Walt Disney World Resort offers more than 50 unique and magical venues spanning international settings at EPCOT – from Italian courtyards to a replica of China's Temple of Heaven, to a backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. At Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park, couples are immersed in vibrant settings like Harambe Village in Africa , the Belvedere Palace Ruins hidden in the jungles of Asia and many more. At Disney's Hollywood Studios, couples can dance the night away on Sunset Boulevard, and at Magic Kingdom Park, they can live out their dreams with views of Cinderella Castle . In addition, numerous resort locations feature beach settings, intimate gazebos, lush lawns and so much more.

Disney's Wedding Pavilion is a purpose-built wedding venue at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa in Walt Disney World . Situated on its own private island in Seven Seas Lagoon, the pavilion is accessed via a bridge and features stunning crystal chandeliers, intricate stained-glass windows and a 75-foot aisle with Cinderella Castle as its backdrop.

Disneyland Resort offers magical in-park venues, from the Victorian splendor of Main Street, U.S.A. to the Fantasyland Courtyard. The resort's themed hotels offer even more beautiful venues. There's the rich Arts & Crafts setting of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the whimsical fun of the Disneyland Hotel.

Beach Resorts – Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa and Disney's Vero Beach Resort boast tropical and waterside settings for couples to celebrate their weddings with a touch of Disney magic.

Disney Cruise Line provides couples the chance to sail the high seas with their families and friends. From Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, to beautiful ship atriums, and international itineraries, event possibilities can be magical.

Disneyland Paris – from castle courtyards to romantic gazebos, Disneyland Paris offers immersive fairy tale settings for couples dreaming of marrying in the city of love.

Asia Parks - Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings also take place at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Tokyo Disney Resort – each offering magical backdrops for wedding celebrations.

To learn more about the new bridal and bridesmaid collections, visit www.allurebridals.com. For information on booking a wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or vowel renewal, visit DisneyWeddings.com.

About Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons:

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is a global brand making dreams come true for more than 30 years, offering epic destinations for weddings, vow renewals, honeymoons, engagements, and anniversaries. A global industry leader, providing fashion, jewelry, and other products as well as inspiration through a dedicated television series on Disney+. This brand is based on unmatched wedding planning services and the desire to make wedding dreams a reality. For more information, visit DisneyWeddings.com or follow @DisneyWeddings on social media.

About Allure Bridals:

Allure Bridals debuted in 2000 and quickly gained recognition for beautifully detailed and well-constructed dresses. After 20 years of expansion in bridal markets and multiple successful bridal and formalwear collections, the Allure Bridals brand family continues to pride itself on thoughtful designs to match every bride with their "dream dress." For more information on Allure Bridals, visit AllureBridals.com and follow them on Instagram at @AllureBridals, on Facebook at facebook.com/AllureBridals, and on Pinterest at pinterest.com/AllureBridals.

